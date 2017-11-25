Ministers preach unity, hail new era

Pamela Shumba Bulawayo Bureau

CABINET ministers yesterday hailed the inauguration of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and called for unity and tolerance among Zimbabweans. The ministers said the historical event of swearing-in the country’s second executive President heralded the dawn of a new era.

Home Affairs Minister Dr Obert Mpofu, who is also the Zanu-PF Secretary for Finance, said the coming in of President Mnangagwa gives the country a fresh opportunity to prioritise the growth of the economy.

“We’re looking forward to a collective approach to socio economic development premised on the values of unity, equality, peace, mutual tolerance and zero tolerance to corruption.

“We’re particularly enthused by President Mnangagwa’s emphasis on the need to prioritise the development of our economy in order to improve the livelihoods of our people,” said Dr Mpofu.

He commended President Mnangagwa for expressing his determination to work hand in glove with other countries to improve relations and revive Zimbabwe’s economy.

“President Mnangagwa has called for all stakeholders to work towards the resolution of the challenges that confront our economy and it is therefore incumbent upon each and every Zimbabwean to play his or her part and this heralds the dawn of a new era.”

Environment, Water and Climate Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri said it was time for Zimbabwe to regain its status as the major exporter of agricultural produce.

“We want to work with the opposition parties and everybody else to improve the economy,” she said.