Mike Mopo calls it quits . . . passes baton to son Potipher

Jairos Saunyama Arts Correspondent

Forgotten yesteryear musician Mike Mopo of “Nherera Ndimambo” fame has quit music and now he wants his son Potipher to lead his group called Zinawa. Mopo, who is a devout member of the Johanne

Masowe Wechishanu sect and a director of Exor Petroleum, a fuel company with various garages across Zimbabwe, said it was time for him to pass on the baton to his son.

“I am too busy for music now but my son Potipher will continue with the legacy,” he said.

Mopo’s music soothed music lovers during the 1990s and ever since he traded his guitar for business ventures, fans have been wondering where the musician has been hiding.

His music was popular because it made music lovers nostalgic as they reminisced the good old days that were laden with hits like “Chido”, “Huya Titambe” and “Tozvireva Kunani” still popular among his legion of fans.

Potipher (33) marked his entrance on the music scene with a scintillating six-track album titled “Runyararo”.

Listening to the music, one can be forgiven for thinking that it is Mike singing because of the resemblance in voice and arrangement of music.

In an interview, Potipher said he decided to revive his father’s music after realising that Mike was no longer interested in the industry.

“Like any other son of a legend, it’s my obligation to carry on with the legacy left by my father and I am happy to have taken this decision while he is still alive so that he leads the way.

“After Zinawa took a seven-year sabbatical I decided to revive the group in November last year and now my first album has hit the market and I believe it meets the grade.

Potipher said he started music in 2003 when he joined Zinawa as a backing vocalist and was featured on a six-track album titled “Mbira Dzakondo”.

“In 2005, I started learning to play rhythm guitar.

“The first song on the album is called ‘Runyararo’ and it preaches peace and political stability in the country,” he said.

Another song, “Nesango”, tells the story of a young boy who bemoans the passing on of his parents while “Emerina” is a love song.

Mopo is undoubtedly one of the best and talented musicians to emerge in Zimbabwe and his absence will perhaps create a huge gap.

However, it remains to be seen whether or not Potipher will be able to fit in his father’s big shoes.