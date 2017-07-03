Midlands gears to host President

Zvamaida Murwira Herald Reporter

Midlands Province has started preparations for the Presidential Interface Rally, with members of the provincial executive visiting districts to raise awareness.

President Mugabe visits the province next month. The provincial executive chaired by Cde Prosper Machando has so far visited Gokwe, Mberengwa, Shurungwi and Zvishavane. Cde Machando and his executive were at Gokwe Nembudziya at the weekend, where he addressed hundreds of youths.

“We want to inform you that President Mugabe is coming to Midlands next month,” he said. “We need to come up in our numbers, but more importantly we have to be united and disciplined.” Various committees have been set up to look into logistical requirements.

“This coming week we will be receiving feedback on what these various committees have covered,” said Cde Machando. “We expect not less than 60 000 to fill Ascot Stadium and we have set up a strong committee to look into transport requirements and mobilise resources to that effect.

“Preparations are at an advanced stage and we are excited about that.” Cde Machando said there was need for participation of youths in economic empowerment programmes. “We will be submitting to our national executive issues that we feel ought to be addressed in the Midlands,” he said.

“There are issues of residential stands, mining claims and offer letters for land that are being unilaterally revoked in circumstances that are not clear. “We want that addressed.”

Addressing the youths, Zanu-PF provincial secretary for administration for Midlands Cde Justice Mayor Wadyajena urged youths to be disciplined and shun factionalism. “If you are not disciplined you have no place in Zanu-PF,” said Cde Wadyajena, who is also Gokwe Nembudziya Member of Parliament.

“We also have to be united. It is unity that will enable us to register resounding election victory in 2018 for the President, who is our sole candidate.” Cde Wadyajena later addressed a belated Women’s Day commemoration at Nembudziya.

He donated several foodstuffs to the elderly and schoolchildren. President Mugabe has so far visited Mashonaland East, Manicaland and Masvingo, where massive crowds attended the Presidential Interface Rallies.