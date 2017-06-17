Mhofu leads COSAFA campaign

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

SUNDAY Chidzambwa, the last coach to win the COSAFA Tournament for Zimbabwe, has been handed the role to lead the Warriors at the upcoming edition in South Africa.

The former defender is currently employed by ZPC Kariba and will take up the Warriors duties exclusively for this tournament, which starts next Sunday up to July 9 in the North West Province in South Africa.

ZIFA are yet to find a substantive coach, but Chidzambwa will relieve another interim coach, Norman Mapeza, who guided the Warriors in their opening 2019 AFCON qualifier against Liberia last week.

Mapeza though remains the one in charge of the Nations Cup adventure.

The association’s spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela yesterday said Chidzambwa, a member of the ZIFA High Performance Committee, is expected to pick his assistant for the tournament, as well as the squad by next week, to begin the preparations.

Wellington Mpandare continues as the team manager for the COSAFA tournament.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association advises the local football family that it has appointed Sunday Chidzambwa as the caretaker coach to manage the senior men’s team during the COSAFA Cup tournament to be played in South Africa.

“Chidzambwa, the vice-chairman of the High Performance Committee, has been in charge of the Warriors in the past, leading Zimbabwe to her first-ever appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in 2004.

“He will be in charge for this specific campaign in order to reduce his workload, and that of Norman Mapeza, who led the Warriors to a victorious AFCON qualifying run,” said Gwesela in a statement.

ZIFA vice-president Omega Sibanda said Mapeza would remain in charge of the 2019 AFCON campaign.

“We are not changing the AFCON coach, but because of his commitments at FC Platinum, where he has spent some time away while dealing with the game against Liberia, we felt that he needed relief for the COSAFA Cup,’’ said Sibanda.

The Warriors will start their COSAFA adventure at the preliminary stage again in Group B, which also features Mozambique, Seychelles and Madagascar.

ZIFA also announced appointments of junior and women’s national team coaches, with the return of Moses Chunga to the structures after he was appointed the national team coach of the Under-17 side.

Chunga, a member of HPC, will need to get down to serious business immediately to start preparing for the COSAFA Championships set for Mauritius next month.

The Young Warriors have been drawn to play Botswana, Malawi and hosts Mauritius in Group A of the tournament.

Jabulani Zwangubani is the new Under-17 team manager.

Former Zimbabwe international Godfrey Tamirepi, who recently returned home from a stint with Swaziland’s Manzini Sundowns, has been named the national Under-23 team coach.

Tamirepi has previously had coaching jobs in Botswana, apart from the local spells at ZPC Kariba, Lancashire Steel, Hardbody, Ziscosteel and Midlands Cables.

Kisido Matsika will be the manager of the Olympics team.

Former Highlanders defender Bekithemba Ndlovu will be in charge of the national Under-20 team, with Tafadzwa Mashiri leading the national Under-15s.

Tizirayi Lupahla has been appointed manager of the Under-20 side, while former CAPS United striker Alois Bunjira will be the manager for the Under-15 team.

Gwesela said the appointed head coaches will select assistant coaches of their own choice.

Head coaches for women’s teams at all levels have also been named with Sithethelelwe “Kwinji-15” Sibanda taking over the reins as the new Mighty Warriors coach.

Sibanda replaced Shadreck Mlauzi.

Charity Munemo retained her post as team manager. Former Mighty Warriors coach Rosemary Mugadza is the new Under-20 head coach, while Evelyn Rimai and Prosper Manzunga will be in charge of the Under-17 and Under-15 teams.

Below is the complete list of all technical team appointments

Position Name

Men’s Under-23

Head coach Godfrey Tamirepi

Assistants TBA

Team manager Kisido Matsika

Under-20

Head coach Bekithemba Ndlovu

Assistants TBA

Team manager Tizirayi Lupahla

Under-17

Head coach Moses Chunga

Assistants TBA

Team manager Jabulani Zwangubani

Under-15

Head coach Tafadzwa Mashiri

Assistants TBA

Team manager Alois Bunjira

Women’s teams appointments

Senior Team

Head coach Sithethelelwe Sibanda

1st Assistant Paddington Chinyan’anya

2nd Assistant Mebelo Njekwa

Goalkeepers’ coach Peter Nkomo

Technical Advisor Tavaka Gumbo

Under-20

Head coach Rosemary Mugadza

1st Assistant Guthrie Chipuka

2nd Assistant Annie Konje

Goalkeepers’ coach Peter Mazibhera

Under-17

Head Coach Evelyn Rimai

1st Assistant Langton Giwa

2nd Assistant Nomsa Tafadzwa Moyo

Goalkeepers’ Coach Ndega Matsika

Under-15

Head Coach Prosper Manzunga

1st Assistant Yohanne Chikaola

2nd Assistant Alex Mudirira