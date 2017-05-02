Mhere releases new video

Arts Reporter —

Prolific gospel musician Matthias Mhere has released his new video, “Vana VaJesu” that is set to get rave reviews in the entertainment sector .The video was shot by Slimaz Pro and choreographed by award winner dancer John Cole.

In an interview, an elated Mhere said the video is expected to feature on Trace Channel, describing the move as progressive.

“I think things are moving fast and we need to catch up as well. The video talks about faith as we are winners in Christ through faith. I have already posted to Trace and Zambezi Magic. It is from the Old Testament album, track number 7,” he said.

He said was also embracing fashion statements in his videos so that it matches international standards.

“Like said before, if you want class, you do classy videos and then work on your fashion statement. I have engaged designers and make-up artists in the videos who worked hard to ensure that the product would be of high quality,” he said.

In the video, the young crooner made use of a young vixen to add flavour to the gospel tune. The inclusion of extras like the dancing girl was meant to ensure that the video will match international standards.

Mhere first recorded an album titled Tinoda Nyasha in 2008 but failed to make an impact on the local market. He found his glory in 2012 with album “Anoita Minana” followed by “Nguva Yenyasha,” that was released in 2013.

Meanwhile, Mhere cancelled his gig at Kingstone House with Bethany Pasinawako, saying that the event coincided with a UFIC free gospel show that was held in the Harare Gardens during the weekend.

“We cancelled the show last minute as we later decided to do it end of this month so that we can have more time for marketing,” he said.