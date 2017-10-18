Mhere hails Madzibaba Masango ceremony

Daphne Machiri Arts Correspondent

Gospel musician Mathias Mhere stole the show on Saturday evening at Madzibaba Strive Masango’s cleansing ceremony under the theme “One Night Go Back to Sender” in Rugare. Many people attended the cleansing prayer ceremony and some people came from as far as Gweru, Mvurwi and Chiredzi. Mhere proved to be the favourite musician of the night when he performed his songs “Chipostora”, “Favour”, “Vimba naJehovha”, “Double Double” and introduced his sasikamu dance which excited the crowd.

Mhere has been on the upswing since his hit “Favour” topped charts. Other artistes who performed include Kudzi Nyakudya, Vabati vaJehovah and Kubata Kwevapositori. In an interview, Mhere said he was happy to be part of the event.

“This my first time to perform at a cleansing ceremony and I was surprised with the turnout and response from the crowd, The crowd was so delighted with my performance and I thank Madzibaba Masango for giving me an opportunity to perform at such an event, considering that it is my first time at such an event,” said Mhere. He went on to say that God is for all, and it does not matter that people worship in different sects.

“We are all equal before God. It does not matter what sects we belong to. I will keep preaching the gospel of God for people to love each other. I will keep preaching about the spirit of togetherness and love through my music.”