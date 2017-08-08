Mhere drops ‘Dhindindi’ video

Yeukai Karengezeka Arts Correspondent

Award winning gospel musician, Mathias Mhere has dropped a juicy video for the song “Dhindindi Full Time” which is expected to make waves in the music industry.

The song that also features veteran musician Zexie Manatsa was produced by Slim Magombedze of Slimaz Productions and was shot at various outing places, among them Lake Chivero and Avondale.

The high quality video clearly depicts the relevance of the song meaning that talks about effects of pleasure if one is not careful as it can destroy one’s life resulting in a lot of problems. The song extols people to turn to the pleasure that comes from God. In the video a married man abandons his wife at home but regularly enjoys partying with his colleagues and some prostitutes.

In an interview, Mhere said he was happy with the response the video got already since Friday and is expecting it to go international. “I am really happy because within two days of release it has received overwhelming response on YouTube. Considering the content quality of the video itself I am expecting it to be dominant on international platforms like Trace and Zambezi Magic and this will take my music to another level,” he said.

Apart from Manatsa, the album also featured Joyous Celebration choir member Mkhululi Bhebhe from South Africa and local gospel artiste Bethany Pasinawako.

Since launching his latest album “Old Testament” Mhere has been on a roller coaster and songs proving to be popular include “Dhindindi Full Time”, “Error”, “Nyasha Ndini”, “Munyaradzi”, and “Ndikoko”.

The album which was produced by Lyton Ngolomi is spiritually uplifting and has found favour across the board. Mhere first recorded an album titled “Tinoda Nyasha” in 2008 but failed to make an impact on the local market.

He found his glory in 2012 with album “Anoita Minana” followed by “Nguva Yenyasha” that was released in 2013.