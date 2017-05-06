Mega deals yielding results

The mega deals signed three years ago with China are continuously yielding desired results, with a 30-member Chinese business delegation in the country on an investment mission. The Zimbabwe-China Zhejiang Province Investment Conference held in Harare yesterday saw a 30-member Chinese delegation expressing interests in local investments. Guest of honour, Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Province Miriam Chikukwa, said the move was an indication of how mega deals signed between the two countries were achieving their intended results.

“We are happy and we anticipate for more as we continue to boost ties,” said Minister Chikukwa.

Chinese investors are interested in business opportunities that unlock value for the economy, according to the vice chairman of the standing committee for Zhejiang province Mr Wang Huzhong.

“We are glad that Zimbabwe has what it takes to inject fresh capital,” Mr Wang said.

Government is ready for increased investments from the Asian economic giant, noted the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Macro-Economic Planning and Investment Promotion, Dr Desire Sibanda.

“It is really what we want and take into account seriously,” he said.

The visiting Chinese business delegation has also signed three memoranda of understanding involving the twining arrangement between Harare and Zhejiang, economic co-operation and fertiliser investment deal with Zimbabwe. — ZBC News