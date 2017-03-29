Meet teen awards nominees

Swagga T

The Zimbabwe Teen Awards has released the nomination list for the inaugural awards dubbed ‘Teen Choice’ which are slated for April 8 at Ster Kinekor Theatres, Sam Levy Village, Borrowdale.

The inaugural awards are hosted in a bid to recognise outstanding efforts by teenagers in the country and help bring awareness of important matters that are affecting children.

The event will be hosted by reigning Miss Teen Zimbabwe Tanaka Munyenyiwa as part of her social responsibility during her reign.

She said she is excited not only as a nominee but also hosting the event.

In an interview, the organisers said preparations are at advanced stage with all nominees confirming their participation.“The event will be a red carpet affair and voting lines have been opened until March 31. We have partnered with several corporates on this initiative. We are going to start around 4pm.The winners will walk away with gongs and certificates among other things. We have complied the nomination according to the public vote and the final have been picked with only one winner to be announced on the day,” said the organisers.

They said that the event will last for only three hours with some surprise special treats and acts.

Below is the full list of the nominees:

1. Outstanding Teen Education

Farai Chinhamo (19) 15 points A Level

Kudzai Chambara (18) 18 points A Level

Maud Chifamba (18) Bachelor of Accounting

2. Outstanding Teen Business and Trade

Isaiah Bowani (19) Farmer

Loveness Chabayanzara (18) Farmer

Rumbidzai Kuipa (18) Caterer

3. Outstanding Teen Male Sports

Sean Crocker (19) Golf

Nyasha Munetsi (18) Soccer

Ryan Murray ( 18) Cricket

4. Outstanding Teen Female Sports

Danielle Bekker (14) Golf

Tanya Muzinda (12) Motocross

Valeria Bhunu (18) Tennis

5. Outstanding Teen Sports Team

Chisipiti Girls Senior (Water polo)

(U19) Zimbabwe Boys Cricket

(U19) Zimbabwe Boys Soccer

6. Outstanding Teen Social Project

Loveness Mudzuru (19) Child Marriages

Ruvimbo Tsopodzi (18) Child Marriages

Maud Chifamba (18) Classroom Project

7. Outstanding Teen Music and Arts

Camilla Reitbauer (18) Orchestra Music

Genius Maumbe (15) Zimdancehall

Thamsanqa Moyo (18) Urban Contemporary

8. Outstanding Teen Fashion and Beauty

Floret Chikomwe (20) Model

Hillary Makaya (18) Beauty Queen

Yollanda Chimbarami (19) Model

9. Outstanding Teen Social Media

Joanna Munengwa (19) Facebook

Munya Chimanye (18) Instagram

Stephen Carmen (18) Facebook

10. Outstanding Teen Television and Radio

Geraldine Mandengenda (20) Television

Tanaka Munyenyiwa (17) Television

Zain Jamono (17) Television

11. Outstanding Teen Living with Disability Icon

Anita Ncube (19) Public Speaker

Anesu Mupfumbati (18) Academic

Decide Rungwe (18) Wheelchair Tennis

12. Outstanding Teen Development

Bothwell Mbuwayesango -Surgeon

Ekenia Chifamba – Activist

Tendai Biti – Lawyer

13. Outstanding Teen Product

Eversharp Pen – Art Corporation

Youth Account – POSB

Cerevita – Nestle Zimbabwe

14. Outstanding Teen Hangout Joint

Joina City – CBD Harare

Ster Kinekor -Sam Levy’s Village

263 Chilled- Westgate

Honorary Award (Special Recognition)

Dzidzo Inhaka