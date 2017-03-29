Meet teen awards nominees

Swagga T
The Zimbabwe Teen Awards has released the nomination list for the inaugural awards dubbed ‘Teen Choice’ which are slated for April 8 at Ster Kinekor Theatres, Sam Levy Village, Borrowdale.
The inaugural awards are hosted in a bid to recognise outstanding efforts by teenagers in the country and help bring awareness of important matters that are affecting children.
The event will be hosted by reigning Miss Teen Zimbabwe Tanaka Munyenyiwa as part of her social responsibility during her reign.
She said she is excited not only as a nominee but also hosting the event.
In an interview, the organisers said preparations are at advanced stage with all nominees confirming their participation.“The event will be a red carpet affair and voting lines have been opened until March 31. We have partnered with several corporates on this initiative. We are going to start around 4pm.The winners will walk away with gongs and certificates among other things. We have complied the nomination according to the public vote and the final have been picked with only one winner to be announced on the day,” said the organisers.
They said that the event will last for only three hours with some surprise special treats and acts.
Below is the full list of the nominees:
1. Outstanding Teen Education
Farai Chinhamo (19) 15 points A Level
Kudzai Chambara (18) 18 points A Level
Maud Chifamba (18) Bachelor of Accounting
2. Outstanding Teen Business and Trade
Isaiah Bowani (19) Farmer
Loveness Chabayanzara (18) Farmer
Rumbidzai Kuipa (18) Caterer
3. Outstanding Teen Male Sports
Sean Crocker (19) Golf
Nyasha Munetsi (18) Soccer
Ryan Murray ( 18) Cricket
4. Outstanding Teen Female Sports
Danielle Bekker (14) Golf
Tanya Muzinda (12) Motocross
Valeria Bhunu (18) Tennis
5. Outstanding Teen Sports Team
Chisipiti Girls Senior (Water polo)
(U19) Zimbabwe Boys Cricket
(U19) Zimbabwe Boys Soccer
6. Outstanding Teen Social Project
Loveness Mudzuru (19) Child Marriages
Ruvimbo Tsopodzi (18) Child Marriages
Maud Chifamba (18) Classroom Project
7. Outstanding Teen Music and Arts
Camilla Reitbauer (18) Orchestra Music
Genius Maumbe (15) Zimdancehall
Thamsanqa Moyo (18) Urban Contemporary
8. Outstanding Teen Fashion and Beauty
Floret Chikomwe (20) Model
Hillary Makaya (18) Beauty Queen
Yollanda Chimbarami (19) Model
9. Outstanding Teen Social Media
Joanna Munengwa (19) Facebook
Munya Chimanye (18) Instagram
Stephen Carmen (18) Facebook
10. Outstanding Teen Television and Radio
Geraldine Mandengenda (20) Television
Tanaka Munyenyiwa (17) Television
Zain Jamono (17) Television
11. Outstanding Teen Living with Disability Icon
Anita Ncube (19) Public Speaker
Anesu Mupfumbati (18) Academic
Decide Rungwe (18) Wheelchair Tennis
12. Outstanding Teen Development
Bothwell Mbuwayesango -Surgeon
Ekenia Chifamba – Activist
Tendai Biti – Lawyer
13. Outstanding Teen Product
Eversharp Pen – Art Corporation
Youth Account – POSB
Cerevita – Nestle Zimbabwe
14. Outstanding Teen Hangout Joint
Joina City – CBD Harare
Ster Kinekor -Sam Levy’s Village
263 Chilled- Westgate
Honorary Award (Special Recognition)
Dzidzo Inhaka