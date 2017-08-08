MDC-T violence timeline

● September 2001: MDC lawmakers — Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga, Gabriel Chaibva, Edwin Mushoriwa and Janah Ncube assaulted while attending a provincial executive meeting in Dzivaresekwa.

● September 2004: MDC youths try to kill party director of security, Peter Guhu at Harvest House.

● September 2004: Bulilima MP Moses Mzila Ndlovu assaulted.

● May 2005: Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga assaulted at Harvest House.

● July 2006: Trudy Stevenson, Linos Mushonga, Simangele Manyere, Tawanda Udzerema and Lackson Mudachira assaulted in Mabvuku after the split of MDC because of dictatorship and violence.

● April 2010: Toendepi Shonhe (party director-general) and Chris Dhlamini (security director) assaulted outside Harvest House.

● May 2011: Inspector Mutedza was brutally stoned to death at Glen View 3 Shopping Centre by MDC-T. Tungamirai Madzokere, who was then councillor for Glen View Ward 32, Yvonne Musarurwa, the party’s youth deputy secretary and Last Maengahama have since been convicted of murder with actual intent.

● February 2014: Secretary-general Tendai Biti and youth chairperson Solomon Madzore escape assault at Harvest House.

February 2014: Deputy treasurer-general Elton Mangoma and youth secretary Promise Mkwananzi allegedly assaulted outside Harvest House.

● March 2014: MDC-T Harare North youth secretary for information Angela Hwanyanya attacked at Harvest House on allegations of belonging to the Elton Mangoma led faction.

● June 2017: Policeman Talkmore Phiri is attacked by rogue MDC-T youths during an unsanctioned demonstration near Harvest House and dies the same day from injuries sustained in the assault.

● August 2017: Some activists linked to MDC-T president Morgan Tsvangirai beat up party vice president Thokozani Khupe, national organising secretary Mr Abednico Bhebhe and national chairman Mr Lovemore Moyo at the party’s provincial headquarters in Bulawayo for allegedly holding an unsanctioned feedback meeting on the signing of an MDC Alliance by various opposition political parties.