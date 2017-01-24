MDC-T provinces reject Tsvangirai’s coalition bid

Tendai Mugabe:Herald Reporter

MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s coalition consultations in Matabeleland have yielded nothing after party structures in the region rejected his proposals. Sources said the proposals included relegating Ms Thokozani Khupe from her current position as deputy president.Several party provinces are said to be against the coalition as this would as well affect their positions in the imagined coalition government.

“He (Mr Tsvangirai) comes face to face with reality in Gwanda where people told him point blank that we have been in the struggle alone for a long time and why should we accommodate late comers now,” said the source.

“Following (Joice) Mujuru’s massive defeat in Bikita West, it is now clear to everyone that a coalition with her is a sheer waste of time. If the coalition sails through, a number of people in our current shadow government will lose their positions and we are going to fight that.”

Another source added: “This coalition is just useless and why should we be used as a springboard by Mujuru who is testing opposition politics for the first time? Our resolve was emboldened by the fighting spirit that was showed by our structures in Gwanda. I think it is an issue that the national council is going revisit.”

It is also understood that the party is facing serious revolt from the Khupe faction after indications that Mr Tsvangirai was now preferring former secretary-general, Professor Welshman Ncube in her stead.

Another insider say some senior officials, principally from Matabeleland provinces who support Ms Khupe, were livid that the party wanted to reunite with Prof Ncube, arguing that Mr Tsvangirai’s quest to do so was “a slap in her face” and proof of his sliding faith in her.

“It is now evident that Tsvangirai no longer regards Khupe as a force to reckon with in Matabeleland,” said an MDC-T official.

“That is why people who are behind Khupe in Matabeleland are not happy with this proposed coalition. They fear that Welshman (Ncube) would want a senior position in the pre-election alliance and post-election coalition, which will literally relegate Khupe.”

Another source said it was evident that Mr Tsvangirai wanted to consolidate his position against Khupe after his elevation of two other deputies, Messrs Elias Mudzuri and Nelson Chamisa.

“Khupe is now using Matabeleland North as her power base, with some people who are in the national executive from that province being used to reject a coalition with Ncube,” said the source.

“She is afraid of losing the vice presidency to Ncube in the regional balance appointments that we have always had. That is why she goes around telling people that she is the senior vice president because she was elected.”

MDC-T spokesperson Mr Obert Gutu did not respond to questions sent to him.