MDC-T in crisis meeting

November 8, 2017 Local News
Mr Tsvangirai

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter
THE MDC-T yesterday held a crisis meeting at the party’s headquarters in Harare to discuss the implications of party leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai’s health ahead of next year’s harmonised elections. Mr Tsvangirai is receiving treatment in South Africa after he was diagnosed of cancer of the colon. The opposition leader has not been performing his official duties for the past three months and was flown back to South Africa last week for the second time in a month after his health deteriorated.

The ailment has seen him getting in and out of hospital; thereby, impeding his ability to effectively lead the party. A source in the MDC-T said the opposition party held a crisis meeting led by vice president Thokozani Khupe to discuss possible implications of the protracted absence of Mr Tsvangirai from office due to ill-health.

“We met as a standing committee crisis meeting yesterday chaired by our vice president Ms Khupe. We were reflecting on how to deal with the absence of our leader, Mr Tsvangirai.

“We also took stock of how much work has suffered owing to his long absence and how that can be mitigated. We then assigned our three vice presidents to look into various facets that threaten the viability of the party,” said the source.

Thokozani Khupe

“We were trying to explore ways to cover the gap created by the absence of our leader, considering that we have crucial elections next year. It was really a crisis meeting.”

The other two vice presidents of the MDC-T are Engineer Elias Mudzuri and Advocate Nelson Chamisa. MDC-T spokesperson Mr Obert Gutu confirmed that there was a meeting that discussed the health of Mr Tsvangirai, among other several issues. He, however, downplayed the issues discussed around Mr Tsvangirai.

“The meeting also noted with satisfaction the fact that president Morgan Tsvangirai continues to recuperate very well and that he will soon be back in office on a full time basis to lead the party machinery as we prepare for the watershed elections to be held in 2018.

“The meeting also took the opportunity to give a thanksgiving prayer to God the Almighty for the wonderful recovery of our leader, president Morgan Tsvangirai,” said Mr Gutu.

He said they also discussed other issues, including Biometric Voter Registration.
  • Cde Mzvinavhu(Prof)

    When Eddie Cross coughed about their leader`s health, some within the beleaguered party called him names. Eddie Cross, who remains cross about our revolutionary land reform, has always been ahead in his whatever, among his ideological followers in MDCT. We are reminded how he informed the BBC about the news of the accident that unfortunately took away their leader`s wife. Many were surprised how he came to know before those who were supposed to be in the know circle,while sitting in his Byo cave. Kwahi anoda kuendegwa ku ng`nga muyungu uyu. Ano wirirana na Muroyi Bennet paku tungamirira ne kufurira their MDCT regime change party project.

  • eliah

    MDC must urgently look at elevating Elizabeth Macheka to VP post so that she automatically ‘dive’ into the driving seat if Morgan condition does not improve, it is the new game in town.

  • kutototo

    If there is a party which should hold a crisis meeting its Zanu PF with all these expulsions and booings surely someone should call for a crisis meeting.

  • Ras Matopos

    “We were trying to explore ways to cover the gap created by the absence of our leader…” Last week you told us there is no problem with the absence since each deputy is assigned a different area, and that every part is covered. Where now is the gap?

  • haiwawo

    Crisis yeHerald.

    I dare you to name at the real crisis and abuse of power in the other party.

  • ivhukuvanhu chete chete

    They gave thanksgiving to the almighty god” for Tsvangirai’s quick recovery, but forgot to ask their “gods’ why economic sanctions the helped imposed against our motherland are failing to ascend them into power.
    This MDC-T is a party of idiots, surely.