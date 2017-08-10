Mbeu feels at home at CUT Hotel

Own Correspondent

Fast-rising musician Mbeu and The Modzi Tribe will tonight perform at Cut Hotel as part of the institution’s jazz nights that have been taking place over the past weeks every Thursday.

A number of musicians have performed at the event that is meant to bring jazz musicians from various parts of the country for musical interaction with followers in the community.

Mbeu has performed at the hotel twice and will be returning due to public demand. The musician has been doing well at live shows and his following is growing in the capital and beyond.

When he goes to Chinhoyi, Mbeu would be trotting in his province of Mashonaland West since he was groomed in Norton and it will be an affair of “feeling at home” with guests at Cut Hotel.

His manager Eugine Museredza said they are happy to be called back to the hotel after a good show two weeks ago.

“We are happy to have to be called to CUT by public demand just after performing there two weeks ago. The band has rehearsed well for the show and it will play its hits that include ‘Mavanga’ whose video will be showing on Trace Africa from August 10 on the programme Soundtrack 10. We invite our fans in Chinhoyi to come and have fun with us again,” said Museredza

CUT Hotel is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year and a number of activities have been lined up to mark the achievement.

CUT Hotels marketing executive Zororo Marangwanda said they are doing something big and they will have exciting packages for their guests this year.

“We are celebrating 10 years and we are planning a mega event in the next few months to have fun with our clients. We have learnt a lot and our services have improved over time. Last year we took over Orange Groove Motel and we are planning to expand further,”said Marangwanda.

After the tonight’s show, Mbeu will go to Gango Festival tomorrow in Harare before performing at Breeze Waterfront Leisure Spot in Norton on Saturday and The Eland Bar (Pagango) at Kuwadzana 6 Shopping Centre on Sunday.