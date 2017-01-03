Mbasogo’s son to go on trial

PARIS. — The son of Equatorial Guinea’s leader will go on trial for corruption next week in a landmark case in France.

Teodorin Obiang, the 47-year-old vice-president, faces widening legal problems as authorities in France and Switzerland probe his extraordinary lifestyle.

US officials have already forced him to forfeit property bought with the proceeds of corruption.

In Europe, his luxury 76-metre yacht “Ebony Shine” has been seized, as has his collection of Italian supercars and a mansion on one of Paris’ glitziest avenues.

That property alone on Avenue Foch, where the taps are covered in gold leaf, is estimated to be worth around $112 million.

French prosecutors allege that Obiang plundered nearly $115 million between 2004-2011 when he was agriculture minister. — AFP.