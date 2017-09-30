Mbada workers in diamond scam

Abel Zhakata in MUTARE

Workers at Mbada Diamonds in Chiadzwa face imminent arrest in connection with the alleged US$3 million theft of gems involving a Mutare-based Indian businessman.

Detectives from Police CID headquarters in Harare are also understood to be investigating workers from other diamond mining companies who were allegedly supplying Mudassar Khan with gems stolen from their places of employment.

Khan faces 12 counts of illegally dealing in or possessing precious stones.

Testifying for the State against granting of bail to Khan on Wednesday, head of the investigating team Chief Superintendent Alison Nyamupagama told Mutare magistrate Mrs Sekesayi Chiundura that detectives needed at least three weeks to make more arrests, interview witnesses and recover exhibits from all over the country.

As such, he said, granting Khan bail would seriously compromise investigations.

Khan is the director of Akin Investments which is into diamond cutting and polishing, and is also a co-director of Kassim Wholesalers in Mutare.

Chief Supt Nyamupaguma told the court that Khan would likely continue dealing in precious stones if granted bail because that is how he made his living.

“As we approached some of the witnesses, we discovered that the accused had influenced them, telling them not to tell the truth once approached by the investigating team,” he said.

“The accused phoned four of the Mbada Diamonds employees and influenced them not to disclose the nature of their transactions and also deny that he gave them the motor vehicles in question. Some of the vehicles had been removed from Mutare to Rusape.

“Certain exhibits are still out there and we need about three weeks because some of the people key to this case are in Gweru and Harare.”

Prosecutor Mr Malvin Musarurwa said it was in the public interest to remand Khan in custody because many citizens had constantly called for accountability in the diamond mining sector.

However, Mrs Chiundura granted Khan US$3 000 bail with stringent reporting conditions after defence lawyer Mr Tafadzwa Charles Hungwe successfully argued that his client was a good candidate to be tried while out of custody.

Mr Hungwe said, “These (Mbada) employees are alleged to have been transported by certain individuals to the accused. But where are these people? They are the suspects together with the employees. The accused person is not in any way involved.”

Granting bail, Mrs Chiundura said the State’s arguments did not hold water because investigations should be done before any arrests were made. Khan will be back in court on April 10.

The court heard that six employees with Mbada Diamonds — who have allegedly confirmed their involvement in the scam — supplied Khan with precious stones they stole from their employer.

Simbarashe Gondo (sorter), Hardlife Kuudzehwe (dozer operator), Temba Mvalo (dozer operator), Talkmore Chigeza (sorter), Innocent Tsindi (power screen operator) and Alexander Daru (sorter) allegedly received vehicles from Khan as payment for the stones.