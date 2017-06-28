Mazowe Mine’s $18m Processing Plant complete

June 27, 2017 Business

Business Reporter
Zimbabwe’s biggest gold producer, Metallon Corporation has completed the construction of the Mazowe Mine Processing Plant at a cost $18 million as it aims to increase monthly ore production by 65 000 tonnes. The plant is expected to be commissioned next month. Metallon, a gold mining group owned by South African businessman Mzi Khumalo owns five gold mining assets in Zimbabwe; How Mine , Shamva Mine, Mazowe Mine, Redwing Mine and Acturus Mine which is under care and maintenance.

Chief executive Ken Mekani said: “we are pleased to report that construction of the new Mazowe Processing Plant is finally complete and commissioning is scheduled to commence in July, 2017.

“Despite the difficulty of raising funding, Metallon spent $18 million in new investment to construct the plant. This is a further sign of our commitment to investing in Zimbabwe,” said Mr Mekani.

He said the group recently discovered an open-castable resource at Mazowe and production will commence soon while work was underway to double underground production at Mazowe.

At How Mine, Mr Mekani added that the group had embarked upon a shaft deepening project to access resources below 28 level at the mine. This investment is designed to secure future production of the mine.

Resource re-generation and mine development on other operations remains an on-going exercise for the gold mining group and each of the mines has an allocated budget for these activities.

Metallon is undertaking significant exploration both on-mine (at depth and along strike) and off-mine at satellite deposits.

Exploration at Mazowe Mine has been ongoing in 2016 and has already identified new resources while deepening of How Mine shaft, which commenced in 2016 will target resources at depth and ensure continuity of operations.
  • George

    The people at How Mine haven’t been paid salaries for 2 months . What’s the heck . Why the people at the bottom who does the hard work suffer while Mzi and his cronies enjoy Zimbabwe natural resources wealth? Where is the government and unions ?

