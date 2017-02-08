Mawarire High Court bail ruling today

Fidelis Munyoro: Chief Court Reporter

self-appointed pastor Evan Mawarire of the shadowy #ThisFlag movement will know his fate today, when the High Court hears his application for bail pending trial. Justice Clement Phiri deferred the hearing, which had been set for yesterday, to today for the prosecution to file its response.The State, led by prosecutor Mr Edmore Nyazamba assisted by Mr Tapiwa Kusema, had asked for postponement and the defence led Mr Harrison Nkomo, assisted by Mr Jeremiah Bhamu, did not oppose the request.

Mawarire is facing allegations of subverting a constitutionally-elected Government or alternatively inciting public violence. He appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Courts last week following his arrest at Harare International Airport on his return from the United States.

He was remanded in custody to February 17 after unsuccessfully challenging placement on remand. In a bid to secure his freedom in the High Court, Mawarire has proposed to be released on $100 bail.

He offered to surrender his passport and to report to the police weekly until finalisation of his criminal case, according to his application. It is Mawarire’s contention that the prosecution’s case was weak and that there was no basis for his continued stay in remand prison.

It is the State’s case that between July 13 and December last year, Mawarire used the print and electronic media to incite Zimbabweans to revolt against the constitutionally elected Govern- ment.

He allegedly urged people not to go to work, and they took heed and engaged in violent demonstrations.

It is further alleged that on September 15, 2016 Mawarire called on US-based Zimbabweans to converge in New York and confront President Mugabe, who was attending the United Nations General Assembly.

He urged people to embarrass President Mugabe and call for his immediate resignation, the State alleged.