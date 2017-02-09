Mawarire freed on bail

Fidelis Munyoro Chief Court Reporter

Self-appointed pastor Evan Mawarire of the shadowy #ThisFlag movement was yesterday granted $300 bail by the High Court pending trial on charges of subverting a constitutionally-elected Government or alternatively inciting public violence. Justice Clement Phiri granted the application by Mawarire and ruled that he should also report at Avondale Police Station in Harare on Mondays and Fridays, and surrender his travelling documents.

The State was represented by Mr Edmore Nyazamba, while Mawarire was represented by Mr Harrison Nkomo. Justice Phiri accepted the defence contention that Mawarire was a suitable candidate for bail and was ready to stand trial. This, he said, was substantiated by the fact that Mawarire was prepared to surrender his passport. Mr Nkomo argued that the prosecution’s case was weak for the court to deny his client bail.

But Mr Nyazamba said Mawarire was facing a serious offence and conviction was certain to induce him to skip the country. He described Mawarire as a celebrated terrorist who should not be granted bail.

Mawarire was arrested at the Harare International Airport last week on his return from the United States and appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court where he was denied bail and remanded to February 17.

It is the State’s case that between July 13 and December last year, Mawarire used the print and electronic media to incite Zimbabweans to revolt against the constitutionally elected-Government.

He allegedly urged people not to go to work and engage in violent demonstrations. It is further alleged that on September 15, 2016 Mawarire called on US-based Zimbabweans to converge in New York and confront President Mugabe, who was attending the United Nations General Assembly.

He urged people to embarrass President Mugabe and call for his immediate resignation, the State alleged.