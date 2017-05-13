‘Mavara’ play on tonight

Swagga T

All is set for a farewell show at Girls High School by Chipawo children who are billed to leave for Cape Town, South Africa, next week for Cradle of Creativity International Theatre for Children and Young People festival.

The festival which is being held from 16-27 May is hosted by ASSITEJ World Congress and it is in its 19th year running.

ASSITEJ represented more than 80 countries worldwide working with children and young people in theatre, and Chipawo has been a member since 1992.

Tonight Chipawo children will stage a production entitled “Mavara, My Culture, My Strength, My Identity”, which was first staged in Lingen, Germany at the 13th world festival of children’s theatre and exchange programme in Svenborg, Denmark.

In an interview with Chipawo manager Chipo Basopo, she said all is set to the farewell show with preparations at advanced stage.

“This s the day we show the parents, what we are going to present at the festival. This festival gives children an opportunity to share their cultures through theatre and Chipawo has participated in many festivals since its establishment.

“The team of 14 children and five adults will be travelling to Cape Town, South Africa, for Cradle of Creativity International Theatre for Children and Young People and the 19th ASSITEJ World Congress Festival 16-27 May 2017 hosted by ASSITEJ South Africa,” she said.

She said the congress will support a programme of activities, building inter-continental collaborations to ensure that the field of theatre for young audiences as a whole grows in diversity, creativity and audience appeal across the continent.

Basopo said the play to be presented today is about promoting and preserving one’s identity

“The story is about how Mwari (God) created the world and everything Mwari created had colour. Different countries in the world were given different things. What did Mwari give to Zimbabwe?” she said.

Basopo said apart from Chipawo children presenting the play they will also present a paper on theatre for children and young people, demonstrating their work with children for over three decades.

“The paper will be presented by me (Chipo Basopo the manager of Chipawo). Good thing is Basopo will also be part of the ASSITEJ next generation team.

All Chipawo children’s expenses will be covered by ASSITEJ South Africa.