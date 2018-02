In our story headlined: “Nyagura blasts dept over Grace Mugabe PhD,” we erroneously said one of the 10 UZ lecturers from the Sociology Department challenging the awarding of the PhD was Dr Fenton Ruparanganda. The correct name is Dr Watch Ruparanganda.

We sincerely apologise to Dr Fenton Ruparanganda who works in the department of science and mathematics at the same university. — Editor-in-Chief.