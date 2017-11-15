Mat South women receive 3 000 chicks

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu Bulawayo Bureau

WOMEN in Matabeleland South province have received 3 000 chicks as part of the First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe’s nationwide poultry production programme that is meant to empower women. Speaking in Gwanda yesterday at the handover of the chicks to women from various districts, Matabeleland South provincial zanu-pf Women’s League chairlady Cde Sister Moyo said 17 groups from all districts were going to benefit with each set to receive 25 chicks.

About 1 000 women from the province were last month trained on how to rear chickens. The programme is being run under the theme: “Empowering women for increased participation in the economy”. “We have received 3 000 chicks as Matabeleland South Province from the First Lady, Dr Grace Mugabe. These chicks will be given to 17 groups per district. One of these 17 groups in all districts will comprise of youths.

“We expect each group to have a maximum of four women. Once the chickens have developed after six weeks and have been sold then 17 more groups from each district will come on board meaning that at each time we will have 119 groups benefiting from the province,” she said.

Cde Moyo said by the end of the first quarter next year, hundreds of women are expected to have recorded positive results from the project. She said the project will go a long way in empowering rural women and alleviating poverty. “As women in Matabeleland South we hail the First Lady because this project means women will be empowered and they will manage to fend for their families. We also have a number of projects that we are looking forward to embark on such as fishery, cattle fattening, processing of soyabeans into various products among others,” she said.

Cde Moyo urged women who are going to benefit to apply the knowledge that they acquired during their training on poultry production in order to make the project a success. She urged women to emulate Dr Mugabe’s spirit of giving.

Cde Moyo also urged women from her province to register to vote in next year’s elections. She, however, raised concern that some women were facing challenges in registering as they were being told to return to their districts of origin in cases where they had lost essential documents such as birth certificates and national identity cards.