Mat North ready to host President

From Leonard Ncube in Lupane—

Matabeleland North Province is ready to host the Presidential Youth Interface Rally at Somhlolo Stadium in Lupane on Friday, zanu-pf national youth executive said yesterday. Addressing a Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting, which was attended by heads of various Government departments and zanu-pf members from the province, the party’s Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Kudzanayi Chipanga said he was happy with progress made so far.

“I am happy with what has been done and we are going to advise His Excellency and First Lady that Matabeleland North is ready,” he said.

Cde Chipanga handed over 10 000 litres in fuel coupons for use in ferrying people to the venue on Friday, adding that the Youth League national executive had also donated 10 000 T-shirts to the province.

The T-shirts have an inscription “Register to vote and get counted: #Join Team zanu-pf 2018,” which Cde Chipanga said was a message to the youths to interface with President Mugabe and prepare themselves for next year’s elections.

“The party has played its part by assisting with 10 000 litres of fuel as well as 10 000 T-shirts for the province. Yes we can assist you in mobilising resources but you have a responsibility as Matabeleland North.

“We know this province is the largest in terms of geography, hence, we urge people to come a day before the occasion so that you don’t miss the President’s speech.

I know you want to bring 70 000 people and it is good to be ambitious,” said Cde Chipanga, challenging youths to come in numbers.

The Youth League national executive also donated three big tents for VVIP and VIP delegates.

After the PCC meeting, there was a tour of the venue where workmen were busy pitching tents.

Cde Chipanga, who was accompanied by his deputy Cde Mpehlabayo Malinga, Cde Tongai Kasukuwere and Cde Annastacia Ndhlovu, said tents would be ready by the end of today.

He asked the provincial leadership to be on the ground to monitor progress.

The Youth League national executive will be back in Lupane tomorrow to meet provincial party leadership and mop up preparations.

The party’s Matabeleland North provincial youth chairman Cde Mbongeni Dube said all districts will work tirelessly at the venue until Friday.

Main wing provincial chairman Cde Richard Moyo urged people to come in numbers for the main event which he said was critical to the party.

Acting provincial administrator Cde Ennety Sithole said mobilisation of resources was continuing with close to 40 buses and more than 50 trucks already mobilised.

Today the youth league would be joined by residents of Lupane and other stakeholders on a clean-up exercise at the venue and around the provincial capital.

Tomorrow the province will host a carnival where the party will carry out a mass mobilisation exercise through various activities around Lupane centre.