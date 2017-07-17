Mat North gears for Youth Interface Rally

Elita Chikwati Senior Reporter

The Matabeleland North Presidential Youth Interface rally will be held on Friday in Lupane, youth secretary Cde Kudzai Chipanga has said.

The meeting was postponed earlier this month.

The ruling party recently launched Presidential Youth Interface rallies, where President Mugabe is going around the country meeting youths and hearing their concerns.

The rallies were also organised to drum up support for the revolutionary party ahead of next year’s harmonised elections.

“The Matabeleland North rally will now be held this Friday, July 21, at the same venue – Somhlolo Stadium in Lupane.

“We expect youths to come in their numbers and meet the Head of the State,” he said.

Cde Chipanga said the Youth League will embark on a massive campaign to ensure that young people were registered to vote.

President Mugabe launched the rallies in Marondera, Mashonaland East province, in May before moving to Mutare, Manicaland, in June.

The third leg of President Mugabe’s Youth Interface was held in Masvingo on June 30.

Matabeland North province started preparations for the meeting last month and said their youths were ready for the meeting.

Zanu-PF Youth League provincial secretary for information and publicity Cde Elias Sibanda recently said it was their wish to give President Mugabe a rapturous welcome and were targeting 70 000 people.

“We would have gone for a bigger number but our challenge is the geography of our province which is largely rural hence some people will fail to make it but we want this to be exciting for us,” he said.

Cde Sibanda said the province had organised a series of inter-district meetings where youths are being afforded an opportunity to spell out their challenges which will be presented to President Mugabe during the rally.