Masvingo launches campaign for President

George Maponga Masvingo Bureau

Rural district councillors in Masvingo yesterday launched a provincial campaign, part of a grand project for all councillors in the country to mobilise at least 2,3 million votes for President Mugabe and Zanu-PF in next year’s harmonised elections.

The campaign would also be launched in other provinces and is anchored on mass mobilisation of people at ward level to ensure they register to vote and eventually vote for President Mugabe and the ruling party. The campaign project is being spearheaded by Association of Rural District Councils of Zimbabwe president Dr Killer Zivhu.

Speaking to more than 300 rural district councillors at Nemanwa Growth Point, where he launched the provincial campaign, Dr Zivhu urged the councillors not to dabble in factional politics.

He said everyone was supposed to rally behind President Mugabe, who is the only centre of power in Zanu-PF. He said councillors were supposed to start working towards making sure that President Mugabe and Zanu-PF retained power in next year’s harmonised elections and send a clear message to the country’s detractors that Zimbabweans were solidly behind the revolutionary party.

Dr Zivhu said President Mugabe was a tried and tested leader who deserved to remain in office because of his love for the people, as evidenced by his pro-people policies.

“We do not want to hear that a councillor is for the Lacoste faction or G40, we only know of one Zanu-PF that is led by President Mugabe, who is the sole centre of power in the ruling party,’’ he said.