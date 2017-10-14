Mashakada’s town clerk bid in tatters

Nyemudzai Kakore Herald Correspondent

Local Government, Rural Development and National Housing Minister Saviour Kasukuwere yesterday effectively disqualified MDC-T legislator Dr Tapuwa Mashakada, who had been short-listed for the position of Harare City Council town clerk. He indicated that it was against both the Constitution and “common sense” for a career politician to take the administrative post.

Without referring to Dr Mashakada by name, Minister Kasukuwere said politicians that aspired for the top job had to first resign from their political parties and relinquish their parliamentary seats. Minister Kasukuwere was speaking while addressing delegates at a joint meeting of provincial and district administrators, chief executives, town clerks and secretaries in Harare yesterday.

Dr Mashakada, who is also economic advisor to MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai, was recently short-listed for the post of town clerk of the City of Harare after scoring 1 534 points in interviews. Also short-listed for the job was Dr Cainos Chingombe and current Gweru town clerk Mrs Elizabeth Gwatipedza, who scored 1 394 points and 1 228 points, respectively.

The three are part of eight people interviewed recently, out of over 60 who were vying for the post. “The Constitution says you cannot hire politicians to become administrators of local authorities,” said Minister Kasukuwere.

“The Constitution is very clear: a politician should remain a politician. This is a new development which I just witnessed of a politician wanting to become a town clerk. Where in the country have you heard that before? First, you must resign as a politician from your political party, as well as in Parliament, then you apply to become a technocrat. Whether you pass or fail is another story, but you cannot have it both ways. You want to use your authority in the party to rail road council and say make me number one. I am going to be too cunning, which country are you talking about? Zimbabwe? Which Government are you talking about? That of President Mugabe? We will not accept that.”

Government, Minister Kasukuwere said, was amending qualifications that were needed for one to become a councillor. “It is not going to be business as usual,” he said.

“You cannot just wake up from being a vendor and become a councillor. We have now started amendments on the qualifications one will require to become a councillor. “We need educated councillors. Most councillors are captured by educated executives in local authorities and, therefore, bend down to their illegal activities.”

Harare City Council is in a fresh bid to recruit a town clerk after Government rescinded the appointment of former banker Mr James Mushore due to failure to follow procedure. Government argued that Mr Mushore’s appointment was unprocedural and violated the Urban Councils Act. Harare is set to pay Mr Mushore more than $200 000 after going against its parent ministry’s advice not to appoint him without following due process. The Local Government Board will have the final call on who becomes the Harare City Council’s next town clerk.