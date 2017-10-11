Mashakada eyes town clerk’s post

Herald Reporter

MDC-T politician Dr Tapiwa Mashakada is eyeing the Harare City Council town clerk position and is battling it out with two other aspirants Dr Cainos Chingombe and Mrs Elizabeth Gwatipedza. The post fell vacant after Government refused to endorse the appointment of former NMB Bank chief executive Mr James Mushore. Dr Mashakada is economic advisor to MDC-T leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai, while Dr Chingombe is council’s human capital director.

Mrs Gwatipedza is Gweru town clerk. According to the human resources and general purposes committee minutes of a meeting held on Monday, the names of the three have been forwarded to the Local Government Board. The three were part of eight people interviewed recently. Dr Mashakada scored 1 534 points, Dr Chingombe 1 394 while Mrs Gwatipedza managed 1 228.

“The committee resolved to recommend that candidates number 1, 2 and 3 named in the preamble above be recommended to the Local Government Board for appointment to the position of Town Clerk (Grade 1) for the City of Harare in that order on a salary and conditions of service applicable to this senior position with effect from the date of assumption,” reads part of the minutes.

Over 60 people were vying for the post. Mr Mushore was appointed last year, but never performed any duties. He had signed a two-year contract on April 1 last year. Mr Mushore was sent on forced leave a week later after Government rescinded the appointment.

Government argued his appointment was unprocedural and violated the Urban Councils Act. When the position was advertised last year, it attracted a record number of 140 people. Harare Mayor Councillor Bernard Manyenyeni, who was mandated by council to engage a human resources consultant to shortlist candidates for the coveted position, said the process should be complete by month end. In an advert flighted in August, the city said it was looking for a game changer.