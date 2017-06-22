Mash West readies for ‘monster’ rally

Walter Nyamukondiwa Chinhoyi Bureau

The zanu-pf Mashonaland West provincial youth league says it will mobilise over 100 000 people to attend the Youth Interface Rally to be addressed by President Mugabe. In what is to be dubbed the mother of all rallies in President Mugabe’s home province, the youths said preparations have begun in earnest. The President has already addressed well subscribed rallies in Marondera (Mashonaland Central) and Mutare (Manicaland) with the next stop — Masvingo — slated for June 30.

Provincial youth chairman Cde Tawanda Rupiya called for unity among all wings.

“If we work together as the youths and get the support from the Women’s League and the main wing, we will be able to pull one of the greatest rallies on all time,” said Cde Rupiya during a meeting in Chinhoyi yesterday.

“We should show that this (Mash West) is the province of origin of our President. Given the mammoth task ahead we thought it was prudent to begin preparations now even though the dates have not yet been announced.”

Provincial chairman Cde Ephraim Chengeta said the target of 100 000 people was achievable.

“We are happy as the elders with the preparations so far and we believe that with the same level of focus shown here, we are on course to meet the target,” he said.

National executive member Cde Border Mutonhodza, said youths should maintain their integrity as they mobilise resources for the big event.

“Let all those who want to assist do so through the party. We do not want be tainted by individuals especially those who aspire to hold office in the party one day. Let everyone assist through the party,” said Cde Mutonhodza.

This follows reports of some aspiring candidates directly sponsoring the youths thereby causing divisions.

Committees have been set with inter-district meetings set for Sunday to mobilise people for the event.

President Mugabe is meeting youths in all the country’s 10 provinces to interact with them on their aspirations and challenges. The venue and dates of the rally are yet to be set.