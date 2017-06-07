Mash West gears for President’s rally

Walter Nyamukondiwa Chinhoyi Bureau

Mashonaland West Province has started preparations for President Mugabe’s rally with youths in the province where he seeks to understand their aspirations and challenges.President Mugabe is visiting youths in all the county’s 10 provinces to hear first-hand their aspirations and expectations. He has so far visited Mashonaland East, and is expected to visit Manicaland this month before going to Masvingo.

Speaking at a provincial coordinating committee meeting called to set in motion preparations for the President’s imminent visit, provincial chairman Cde Ephraim Chengeta said the rally set for Chinhoyi should be a success.

“All efforts should be harnessed to ensure that the rally is a resounding success that is befitting of the President,” said Cde Chengeta. “The fact that President Mugabe is from this province presses upon us to go the extra mile to ensure that everyone who wants to attend the rally is afforded the chance.”

Provincial youth chairman Cde Tawanda Rupiya called for everyone’s support in the province to ensure the rally was a success.

“We have always received support from all organs of the party and other stakeholders, but this time we want to double our efforts to ensure the biggest rally for our President,” he said.

Party National Secretary for Administration Dr Ignatius Chombo said the party was strong and raring to go ahead of the 2018 harmonised elections.

“Our party Zanu-PF is strong and is guided by its goal, which is to ensure that next year when we hold elections, all opposition parties are heavily defeated,” he said.

“I am saying this because we see how party members, including MPs, are working hard to fulfil the promises they made in 2013.”

He said Mashonaland West should not be caught up in factionalism. Dr Chombo said the imposition of candidates should not be tolerated as it caused factionalism.

Party members, he said, should take heed of President Mugabe’s call denouncing factionalism and divisions. He said Mashonaland West should not be caught up in factionalism.