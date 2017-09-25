Manyuchi back in training

Ellina Mhlanga Sports Reporter

FORMER World Boxing Council silver welterweight champion Charles Manyuchi is expected to return to the ring soon as he continues with his efforts to work his way up to the top again.

Manyuchi lost the WBC silver welterweight title in March after succumbing to a surprise defeat to Qudratillo Abduqaxorov in Singapore.

He then began his redemption journey in July when he beat Sherif Kasongo of Democratic Republic of Congo in a non-title fight, in Zambia.

His manager at Oriental Quarries Boxing Promotions, Chris Malunga, yesterday revealed they have another fight lined up for the Zimbabwean boxer coming soon.

And this time around it’s a title fight and is expected to take place in South Africa. Malunga, set to attend the WBC Convention from October 1 to 6 in Baku, Azerbaijan, said he is also going there to pursue a rematch for Manyuchi for the WBC silver welterweight.

“There is a title fight coming up and it’s supposed to take place in South Africa. I can say it’s 90 percent agreed but now there is contractual obligation which we need to sign with the promoter in South Africa, he was out of the country because he had taken a boxer there so he has just come back.

“Then I am also leaving on the 27th to go and discuss at the WBC Convention his rematch, which was in the contract. So those are the two issues.

“Then once that is done we will announce. I do not want to pre-empty before the contract is done. But we are looking forward that he fights for the rematch and also the fight in South Africa is very important for him.

“I spoke to the boxer yesterday. He knows the entire programme, so soon he will be joining the rest of the boxers in Zambia,” Malunga said.

He said according to the contract they signed going into the match against Abduqaxorov, there is a clause for a rematch with the current champion.

In the event their plans succeed, Manyuchi is likely to face Abduqaxorov, who defended the title against Russia’s Dmitry Mikhaylenko in July.

“Currently the champion is the one (Abduqaxorov) he fought in Singapore. So the contract, which we signed there is a clause in case Charles was going to be defeated, I put that clause in the contract that there must be a rematch after one defence by that guy.

“But he has done the defence, so that means Charles must be in the line now to go back and challenge the current champion. ‘I always try to protect the interests of our boxer and the promotion, so that clause was put (in the contract). So the handlers of the other boy have been informed and we are also going to discuss it at the WBC Convention,” Malunga said.

Manyuchi, who was not feeling well in the past few weeks, has since resumed training under the guidance of Ali Phiri in Harare before he leaves for Zambia in the next couple of weeks.

“Now I am back in the gym. For now I am still trying to get the fitness first then I will go back to Zambia for the proper camping. I think I still have one or two weeks here in Zimbabwe then I will move to Zambia.

“I am following the programme from coach Mike Zulu from Zambia, he is the one communicating with Ali Phiri to assist me with the proper training programme. I am coming up, I am trying my best because I was not feeling well. It was a stomach problem but now I think I am better.

“At least, for now I am trying to push eight rounds to 10 rounds per day. I am training three times per day because I am in camp here in Harare. I thank the company Mr T35, they put everything in place for me to be in camp here in Harare,” Manyuchi said.