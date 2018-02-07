Manyowa launches talk show

Yeukai Karengezeka-Chisepo Arts Correspondent

Gospel musician Janet Manyowa who is on a roller coaster has upped her game in showbiz by launching an online gospel talk show called “Redeemed”. The 30-minute show has two segments, a one-on-one interview with a person of interest and a singing performance after the discussion.

The first episode of the show launched on YouTube recently had musician Tembalami as the guest. He is an award-winning gospel musician who has toured several countries in Africa and Europe and has churned out hits such as “Trading My Sorrows”, “Tomurumbidza”, “Hande”and “Sekerera”.

After interviewing him about his musical journey, Tembalami performed one his worship songs titled “Huyai”, signing out of the programme. In an interview with The Herald Arts, Manyowa said she was thrilled that the first episode has been received well.

“I am so excited that the first show was a success and have been receiving overwhelming response from people that have watched it. There are a lot of surprises in store for the upcoming episodes and I am positive that the future of the programme is bright,” she said.

The “Zadzisa” hit-maker said the show is a platform for artistes and leaders of different trades to unravel issues in gospel music and Christianity in general.

“This show seeks to promote the gospel and bring success stories of our local achievers. It is also meant to uplift and inform believers among other issues that are centred on Christianity,” she said.

Manyowa hogged the limelight with her debut single “Amazing God” which she collaborated with United States based gospel musician Comfort Manyame in 2014. It was followed up with another track “Ndomira Pamuri” which received considerable airplay.

She continues to count her success after her current single “Zadzisa” topped the Gospel Greats Top 50 last year. The musician has been awarded the Best Gospel Newcomer in Zimbabwe and the Best Female Artiste award and was recently nominated for the SABC Crown Gospel Awards.