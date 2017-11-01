Manicaland scores big in fight against HIV

Fungayi Munyoro and Rumbidzayi Zinyuke

Government has commended Manicaland province for taking great strides in reducing the prevalence of HIV in the last decade and closing the tap of new HIV infections. HIV prevalence rates in Manicaland have gone down to about 11 percent, against a national prevalence rate of 15,3 percent. Speaking at the 30th anniversary celebrations of Family Aids Caring Trust (FACT) in Mutare last Thursday, Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr Aldrin Musiiwa, said Government appreciated the organisation’s 30 years of fighting the HIV and Aids epidemic and also transforming the lives of vulnerable communities in a sustainable way.

“We are also celebrating the decline of HIV prevalence to 11 percent in Manicaland, and this is the lowest in the country,” he said. “This could not have happened without FACT in Manica- land. We can look back at the early days of FACT’s response when globally, communities were still confused and sceptical about what was threatening humanity.” Dr Musiiwa said Zimbabwe had come a long way from the days HIV was associated with Aids and sure death to a time that it can be associated with love, compassion and caring. FACT executive director Mrs Gertrude Shumba said her organisation had grown over the years and was considering expanding into the region.

“Fact is now mature, celebrating its 30 years means we should now focus more on sub-granting and become a regional organisation in Southern Africa and beyond,” she said. She said FACT had tested over 430 000 people for HIV, while those who tested positive were linked to treatment and care through the ART clinic and had initiated over 2 000 clients. Mrs Shumba said the use of more than 2 000 community volunteers had contributed to the success of the organisation, as it fostered a sense of ownership within the community and sustainability to projects. FACT was the first Aids service organisation to operate in Zimbabwe in 1987 after noticing increased cases of HIV in the paediatric unit of Mutare Provincial Hospital. It was registered as a welfare organisation in 1989. The organisation now has offices in Manicaland, Masvingo, Harare, Chitungwiza and Mashonaland West.