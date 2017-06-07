Manicaland readies to host President

Samuel Kadungure in Mutare—

PREPARATIONS for President Mugabe’s youth rally scheduled for June 16 in Manicaland have gone a gear up, with all wings of the ruling Zanu-PF, Government and business fraternity agreeing to pool resources and work as a team to ensure success of the interactive meeting. The meetings seek to address challenges faced by youths countrywide, and after Manicaland, the President’s next stop will be Masvingo.

President Mugabe began marathon interactive meetings — dubbed Presidential Youth Interface Rallies — last Friday with a bumper crowd at Rudhaka Stadium in Marondera, Mashonaland East Province.

The organisers of the Manicaland meeting, which is scheduled for Sakubva Stadium want to surpass the Mashonaland East rally in terms of numbers, logistics and general organisation.

Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs Mandi Chimene appealed to people of Manicaland to come in their thousands, saying they want to surpass Mashonaland East and set a new benchmark for other provinces.

“The party and Government are headed by His Excellency, President Mugabe, and as such, everyone is encouraged to play their part to ensure that the interactive meeting is a huge success.

“We are already on the ground, and various committees have been set up to ensure that all that is required to make President Mugabe’s visit to Manicaland a resounding success is in place. We are working as a team, and the business community is also involved,” said Minister Chimene.

Zanu-PF provincial chairman Dr Samuel Undenge told a preparatory meeting yesterday that though the initiative was being spearheaded by the Youth League, the party as a whole was involved to ensure it was successful.

“The party is fully behind the President’s visit and will chip in with logistical and resources support so that it is well attended. Everyone is enthusiastic and looking forward to the visit of our President and First Secretary of the party. We will do it as people of Manicaland. Resources will be availed by the party,” said Dr Undenge.

Zanu-PF provincial youth chairperson Cde Mubuso Chinguno said they were targeting to mobilise at least 60 000 party supporters for the Sakubva rally.

He said they had invited the Women’s League, Vice Presidents, Politburo and Central Committee members, war veterans and war collaborators.

The Zanu-PF Youth League said the presence of other party wings at an interface meeting between President Mugabe and the youths shows the party’s preparedness to address challenges of antagonism in the party.

“We want President Mugabe’s visit to Manicaland to be graced by at least 60 000 people, and youths across the province are working around the clock to ensure that the target is surpassed.

“Come June 16, Zanu-PF’s mobilisation muscle will be felt. It is an honour for Manicaland to be receiving a revered African icon in the form of President Mugabe,” said Cde Chinguno.