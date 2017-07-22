Mangongo relishes Windies challenge

EXACTLY 537 days since Zimbabwe lost to West Indies in a match well-remembered for a Mankad run-out at the 2016 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in Bangladesh, the two sides finally meet again.

A lot has happened since that closely-contested group decider at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in the port city of Chittagong.

The West Indies went on to lift the Holy Grail of youth cricket.

Alzarri Joseph, that lanky but fierce pacer, went on to graduate into the Caribbean Islands’ senior side.

Left-arm seamer Richard Ngarava, who was dismissed on the non-striker’s end through a Mankad run-out effected by Keemo Paul when Zimbabwe needed only three runs off the final over to defeat the West Indies, is now a full international boasting six ODI appearances.

The composition of both teams has changed too. But one thing has remained constant – and it’s not the need to even up on Zimbabwe’s part nor the West Indies’ eagerness to prove their march to the global youth title was no fluke.

It’s the desire by both sides to play good cricket and conquer!

Without any doubt, the three youth one-day international matches between the Zimbabwe Under-19s and West Indies Under-19s have all the ingredients needed for a gripping series.

The first match will be played at Harare Sports Club tomorrow.

Peterhouse School in Marondera will host the second youth ODI on Wednesday before the two sides return to Harare Sports Club for the third and final match next Saturday.

Zimbabwe Under-19 coach Stephen Mangongo is relishing the challenge as he continues to prepare his charges for the 2018 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in New Zealand.

“The coming in of West Indies for three ODIs is a massive project for Zimbabwe Cricket. We need to look after our youth project and the Under-19 level is the pinnacle of youth cricket,” he said. “So having the West Indies, who are the defending champions of the World Cup, touring Zimbabwe gives us goosebumps as coaches.

“It is an exciting challenge for us and the players because it will be an opportunity to judge ourselves against the world champions.

“So we couldn’t ask for any better preparations five months before the next World Cup.”

Liam Roche will captain the Zimbabwe Under-19 side to face the West Indies Under-19s.

Zimbabwe Under-19 Squad 2017

1. Liam Roche (captain)

2. Milton Shumba (vice-captain)

3. Gregory Dollar

4. Frank Mazviita

5. Jayden Schadendorf

6. Tanunurwa Makoni

7. Wesley Madhevere

8. Marshal Takodzwa

9. Manson Chikowero

10. Dion Myers

11. Dion Mazhawidza

12. Alvin Chiradza

13. Taun Harrison

14. Tinotenda Jakachira

15. Struan Moore-Gordon

16. Kieran Robinson

17. Alistair Frost – zimcricket.