Mandiwanzira’s sister laid to rest

Talent Hwari and Praise Bvumbamera

Minister for Information, Communication Technology and Courier Services Supa Mandiwanzira’s sister Loveness Susan Kadzirange, who died two weeks ago in the United Kingdom, was buried yesterday.

Mrs Kadzirange was buried at Glen Forest Memorial Park in Harare.

She was 44.

Addressing mourners, Minister of State for Liaising on Psychomotor Activities in Education Cde Josaya Hungwe expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Mandiwanzira and Kadzirange families.

“My condolences go to the Mandiwanzira and Kadzirange families for the great loss,” he said.

Chaplain-General of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Colonel Joseph Nyakudya, led the funeral proceedings.

The Mandiwanzira family spokesperson Mr Robson Mandiwanzira said Mrs Kadzirange was a strong woman.

“Our sister Loveness was a very brave woman as she exhibited great strength despite going through a devastating pain for nearly seven months,” he said.

“We really feel this is a great loss to the whole family, as Loveness was a focused woman and had determination of wanting to achieve great things in life.”

Mrs Kadzirange was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last year and went to India where she underwent a major operation and chemotherapy.

She returned to London where she had been in and out of hospital until her death.

Mrs Kadzirange is survived by her husband, Mr Edwin Kadzirange and three children Ruvarashe (21), Violet (15), and Vongai (9).