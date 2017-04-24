Mandiwanzira’s sister dies

Herald Reporter

Information, Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Supa Mandiwanzira’s sister Loveness Susan has died.

Loveness (44), the third born in Minister Mandiwanzira’s family, succumbed to pancreatic cancer at her home in London on Saturday.

She is survived by her husband Edwin Kadzirange and three children Ruvarashe, Violet and Vongai.

In an interview with The Herald yesterday, her elder brother Robson Mandiwanzira said Loveness had been unwell since last September.

“She was diagnosed of pancreatic cancer last year in September. She even went to India where she underwent a major operation and chemotherapy. She returned to London and she has been in and out of hospital until her death,” said Mr Mandiwanzira.

Mr Mandiwanzira described Loveness as hardworking and focused saying that at the time of her death she was pursuing doctorate studies.

He said Loveness was a nurse by profession and was working in the United Kingdom.

The family is working on repatriation of the body to Zimbabwe where she is expected to be buried in Harare.

Meanwhile, mourners are gathered at number 631, Short Road in Waterfalls.