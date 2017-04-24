Mandiwanzira’s sister dies

April 24, 2017 Top Stories

Herald Reporter
Information, Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Supa Mandiwanzira’s sister Loveness Susan has died.

Loveness (44), the third born in Minister Mandiwanzira’s family, succumbed to pancreatic cancer at her home in London on Saturday.

She is survived by her husband Edwin Kadzirange and three children Ruvarashe, Violet and Vongai.

In an interview with The Herald yesterday, her elder brother Robson Mandiwanzira said Loveness had been unwell since last September.

“She was diagnosed of pancreatic cancer last year in September. She even went to India where she underwent a major operation and chemotherapy. She returned to London and she has been in and out of hospital until her death,” said Mr Mandiwanzira.

Mr Mandiwanzira described Loveness as hardworking and focused saying that at the time of her death she was pursuing doctorate studies.

He said Loveness was a nurse by profession and was working in the United Kingdom.

The family is working on repatriation of the body to Zimbabwe where she is expected to be buried in Harare.

Meanwhile, mourners are gathered at number 631, Short Road in Waterfalls.
  • anon

    Call me unfeeling but at least she was in a place where she had care with the NHS, something her brother and his colleagues has not availed for the many who are equally needy in Zim.

    Vapedzazve votuka vari diaspora asi hama dzavo dzakazarako.

  • Moe_Scyslack2

    How’s this news?

  • Mass murder

    This is not news

  • Tinowaziwa

    Nhamo ‘Mdawini’ Sibanda’s nephew also died on Sunday @ Neshuro Clinic.He’s survived by three uncles.

  • Emru Kunanti

    We have 100 ministers, deputy ministers, governers, etc in Zimbabwe so if something happens to their relatives, you are going to report it?

  • Sadombo

    You are right

  • Sadombo

    Nematambudziko veduwee tineurombo, asi this is not newsworthy, Herald please, do not take us your loyal readers for a ride