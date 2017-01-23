Mandarin, Swahili to be taught in schools

Pupils will soon start learning foreign languages including Mandarin, Portuguese and Swahili from Form One in line with the new curriculum. According to the new curriculum, the development will prepare learners for life and work in a globalised environment. “The curriculum framework sets out the thrust of the new curriculum that takes into account the local socio-economic imperatives and global changes and continuing trends that have taken place since 1999 when the Presidential Commission Inquiry on Education and Training recommendations were made,” reads the document.

“It seeks to promote Ubuntu/Unhu, equality, inclusivity, relevance and diversity as some of the principles.”

Zimbabwe Teachers Association chief executive officer Mr Sifiso Ndlovu said teachers welcomed the introduction of foreign languages as they were going to empower pupils with relevant skills.

“We have neighbouring countries like Mozambique which use Portuguese as the official language of trade,” said Mr Ndlovu. “We want our learners to be able to use such languages so they succeed in their pursuit of international opportunities. Since we are also promoting Ubuntu, we hope this curriculum will teach all our learners to also speak other indigenous languages so that they appreciate other cultures which we celebrate in Zimbabwe.”— The Herald.