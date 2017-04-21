Man shoots self in road rage outburst

Durban. – A man shot himself in the hand during a road rage confrontation on the M13 in Fields Hill, KwaZulu-Natal, yesterday afternoon, paramedics said. The driver of a Ford Ranger, believed to be in his early 60s, became involved in an altercation with a truck driver who switched lanes and nearly collided with him, said Michelle Smith‚ medical director at Meditech Emergency Response.

The Ford driver shot himself in the hand during the scuffle.

“It was a bad gunshot wound to his left hand. It appears it was a partial amputation,” Smith said.

He was treated on the scene and taken to hospital in a stable condition. – News24.