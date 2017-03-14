Man rapes friend’s sister over 50 cents

Tendai Rupapa Senior Court Reporter

A Harare man raped his friend’s sister in his car after offering her a lift home on Christmas Day.

Davison Mutizwa (44) raped the 19-year-old woman in his vehicle while her two-year-old son watched.

The woman reportedly sustained internal injuries in her privates and bled for two weeks, a medical report revealed.

Mutizwa was yesterday convicted of rape by regional magistrate Ms Lucy Mungwari after a full trial.

During the trial, the woman narrated her ordeal and told the court how she bit Mutizwa on his left arm during the scuffle.

“When I was about to get home I handed him 25 cents for the trip since it is the usual fare and he refused it saying it was not enough and he started demanding sexual intercourse instead,” she said.

“I then turned down his request and he suddenly became violent and stopped the vehicle before coming to the back seat where I was sitting. He took my baby from my lap and placed him on the other seat before raping me.”

To substantiate her testimony, the complainant told the court how she bit Mutizwa’s left hand during the scuffle.

She then advised the court to check his hand and see if he had a scar.

The State and the defence approached Mutizwa who was in the dock and examined his hand.

Both counsels saw the scar the complainant was referring to.

The woman also told the court that she was supposed to tie the knot on March 4, but due to Mutizwa’s actions, her husband cancelled the wedding ceremony pending finalisation of the matter.

In his defence, Mutizwa denied the charges saying that he was being wrongly accused.

He added that the woman might have been raped by a fellow passenger who dropped off together with her, a claim that the victim vehemently denied insisting she was the only passenger.

As for the scar on his right hand, Mutizwa told the court that he has always had that scar.

However, Ms Mungwari convicted Mutizwa due to overwhelming evidence adding that the woman was a credible witness.

She remanded Mutizwa in custody to today for sentencing.

Prosecutor Mr Ephraim Zinyandu proved that on Christmas Day last year, thewoman went to a Christmas party with her child.

At around midnight she decided to go back home and was accompanied to the bus stop by her brother.

The victim’s brother flagged down Mutizwa’s vehicle after recognisinghim and he assured his sister that she would get home safely since he knew Mutizwa.

Mutizwa drove to New Mabvuku where he parked his vehicle and started demanding sexual intercourse as payment for the lift before raping her.