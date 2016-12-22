Man kicks toddler to death

Fungai Lupande Court Reporter

A domestic dispute turned fatal when a 30-year-old Hatcliffe, Harare, man kicked his six-month-old son while assaulting his wife. Ndakarevei Madyo was holding the baby while her husband Chamunorwa Mavhunga was hitting her with stones and kicking her. Mavhunga of Ngwandangwanda Village under Chief Chinamhora in Goromonzi appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwuriro facing murder and domestic violence charges.

He was remanded in custody to January 3, 2017 and advised to apply for bail at the High Court. Prosecuting, Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa alleged that on December 6 this year at No. 13464 Consortium, Hatcliffe in Harare, Mavhunga had an altercation with his wife.

The court heard that Madyo held the six-month-old baby in her arms when Mavhunga started assaulting her. It is alleged that Mavhunga kicked, punched and threw stones at Madyo.

He fatally kicked the baby, the court heard. It is alleged Mavhunga fled the scene and the baby was rushed to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals where it was treated and discharged, but died later at home.

Mavhunga was arrested at Arda-Nijo Estate in Borrowdale following a tip-off. A post-mortem report concluded that the child died due to the assault.