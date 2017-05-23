Man faces jail over Zimbabwe Bird

May 23, 2017 Crime & Courts

Fungai Lupande Court Reporter
An A-Level student who allegedly woke up to the sight of a fish eagle in his house has appeared in court for illegal possession of a protected species. Known as hungwe in Shona, the fish eagle is the Zimbabwe Bird, the national emblem. Takudzwa Brandon Gwatidzo (19), who is doing his Lower Sixth studies, pleaded guilty to the charge, but said he didn’t know what to do with the bird after he found it.

He is accused of possessing the bird without a licence or permit.

In mitigation, Gwatidzo said he was surprised to find the bird in his house when he woke up one morning.

“I asked my young brother to feed it with fish and give it some water while I went to Birdlife Zimbabwe to tell them about the incident,” said Gwatidzo.

“People from Birdlife said they didn’t keep such birds and referred me to Chivero National Park. While I was pondering my next move, I got arrested.”

Gwatidzo will be sentenced tomorrow, and, if found guilty, faces a mandatory sentence of nine years in jail.

Prosecutor Ms Francesca Mukumbiri told the court that on May 15 this year around 6pm, Minerals and Border Control Unit detectives received information that Gwatidzo was in possession of the endangered species.

They went to Gwatidzo’s residence posing as buyers. Upon seeing the Zimbabwe Bird, the detectives identified themselves and arrested Gwatidzo.

Gwatidzo failed to produce a permit or licence entitling him to possess the bird.

The bird, valued at $1 000, was taken to Zimparks.
Pin It

Related Posts

  • Tinashe

    This shall force good meaning people not to take care of injured animals. I think the law is being applied unreasonably here…I understand from reading this story elsewhere that the eagle was injured.
    Traditionally this boy ane zvikuru zviri paari, an eagle of such importance does not just land anywhere. If we were not so mentally colonised, we would not arrest this boy, but svikiro guru renyika ringadai ratonoona mukomana uyu kuti vanzwisise kuti chii chiri paari. Fat chance of that happening with all the denigration of our culture.

  • Village Idiot

    Siyai mwana uyo veduwee.

  • Tendai

    Mandatory sentence of 9 years, for a bird which flew into his house? Sounds unfair. did he steal the bird? is this stocktheft?

  • nmthankyou

    Fungai your information is not complete, you haven’t told us if Gwatidzo was selling it.

  • sky

    akaita pachi vet , trying to get help for the bird.

  • Mafirakureva

    The boy had no intentions of keeping the bird according to his mitigation. He should actually be applauded for his efforts.

  • Andrew Muketwa

    nu

  • Tatenda Mamvura

    haaa nooo this is not right ,,the guy reported the issue and you come to his home and tempt him to sell,,then arrest him