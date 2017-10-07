Male circumcision gone sexy

March 27, 2014 Features, Opinion & Analysis

Petros Zivengwa Features Writer
It is arguably the only game in town these days, if the hype about male circumcision is anything to go by. It has involved Government, celebrities, media and money. Stars such as musician Jah Prayzah, Suluman Chimbetu, Albert Nyathi, Winky D, Fungisai Zvakavapano-Mashavave, among others, have been roped in to sell the concept while footballer Hardlife Zvirekwi also went under the knife recently.

They are keen to make the idea of going under the knife sexy.

“Circumcision, like any operation, is painful but the pain is bearable. I was circumcised on a Monday and on Thursday the same week I presented at my shows as usual,” says Jah Prayzah.

“I got circumcised because it is good for me by preventing sexually transmitted diseases and for my wife because it reduces her chances of contracting cervical cancer.”

Zvirekwi said: “Having been informed through the media and other celebrities like Winky D, male circumcision is a good thing to prevent cervical cancer and HIV.”

Government introduced VMMC as a way of reducing HIV and other sexually-transmitted diseases after evidence had demonstrated that circumcision reduced chances of men contracting HIV by 60 percent. Male circumcision has also been touted as a way to avoid spreading cervical cancer in women.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care, with support from partners such as Population Service International, is targeting to circumcise 1,3 million males aged 13 years and above by 2017.

The ministry says the target will be reached through setting up more sites offering voluntary circumcision services across the country, including the hard-to-reach areas. Head of the AIDS and Tuberculosis Unit in the Health Ministry Dr Owen Mugurungi thinks this target is achievable.

“We launched the programme in 2009 and less than 3 000 were circumcised. The following year less than 2 000 were circumcised, in 2011 around 30 000, the figure rose to over 69 000 in 2012 and last year over 100 000 were circumcised. People are beginning to realise the importance of circumcision and by 2017 we will make it.”

This year alone, the target is to circumcise 217 800 males.

He explained: “We will also intensify our efforts in raising awareness of the services so that we have more Zimbabweans appreciating the service because of the benefits that are there and thereby increase the number of males circumcised.

“We will also be rolling out the PrePex device which will provide an alternative choice for the men as they can choose either to get circumcised through the surgical procedure or through the device (PrePex), which is a non-surgical procedure.”

The combined effort from the Ministry of Health and Child Care and Population Services International Zimbabwe, an international NGO and other programmes targeting HIV and reproductive health, has managed to mobilise a great number of males to get circumcised. Bulawayo had the highest number of males who were circumcised with 18 percent compared to 5 percent in Midlands, Mashonaland Central, and Mashonaland West provinces.

It is not all smooth sailing though.

The number of circumcised men is still low at grassroots level in rural areas where people still fear to undergo male circumcision. Dr Mugurungi said the Ministry of Health and Child Care would increase the number of teams trained to provide VMMC in provinces with low percentages of circumcised males and in remote areas.

Director of male circumcision with PSI Dr Ngonidzashe Madidi said there were community health workers who provided more information about VMMC in the communities in the country to increase awareness.

“We have community health workers who provide information about VMMC around the country. We therefore appeal to people to get the information and, if they are married, to also discuss with their partners and make informed decisions together to get circumcised.”

Dr Mugurungi concedes the Ministry is facing challenges as many males still fear getting circumcised.

“Our challenges include the myths and misconceptions that exist which contribute to some men being sceptical about getting circumcised. Some of these myths include the issue about disposal of the foreskins, fear of damage to the male organ,” he said.

“We also face challenges of our outreach teams who at times cannot access the hard-to-reach areas due to bad terrain. We also have to continuously train more staff to replace those who would have left the service.”

The mysteries surrounding circumcision ranging from skin infection, mental stenosis, excessive bleeding, necrosis, among others, have seen many males distancing themselves from circumcision.

Reports have shown that men circumcised either as children or adults cause less intense sexual pleasure and orgasm than their uncircumcised counterparts. Some researches in the United States showed that the frequency of injury and disfigurement is much higher than doctors care to admit.

Complications associated with circumcision include accidental removal of part of the penis, removing too much skin, infection, mental stenosis, excessive bleeding leading to brain damage, necrosis of the penis, sepsis.

But the ministry says the problems are unintended. Dr Mugurungi the unintended consequences could be mitigated through pain killers and other primary interventions.
  • ZVAZVIRI

    Whilst the roping in of celebrities & popular personalities in promoting male circumcision [MC] might be in vogue, the naked [pun not intended!] truth of the matter is that SCIENTIFIC EVIDENCE abounds that the MC campaigns are not only fraudulent but criminally misleading!!
    Here is why:
    [1] it’s TOTALLY MISLEADING, and therefore criminal and callous, to claim that MC offers 60% protection against HIV/AIDS!! In the original randomised controlled studies done in Kenya, South Africa & Uganda the ABSOLUTE reduction in HIV infection between the study & control groups was a mere 1.5%!! The 60% often touted is nothing but a FRAUDULENT process where a gimmick called RELATIVE reduction [as opposed to absolute reduction] is used.
    [2] in the original studies in the 3 countries mentioned above, the reason given by most men for joining the study was “so that I don’t have to use condoms every time I want to have sex”!! In other words, most people are of the opinion that MC somehow confers an “invisible condom” on them. The result is that most circumcised men engage in unprotected sex given the false sense of security [i.e. 60% protection] that MC supposedly gives. It’s not at all surprising that the Zimbabwe Demographic & Health Survey 2010-11 actually found out that HIV infection was higher in circumcised men than the non-circumcised!!
    [3] assuming that the much touted 60% protection is correct [which it definitely is NOT!], that pales into nothing when compared with 96-98% protection from correct and consistent use of condoms in preventing not only HIV but other STIs and pregnancy!! So logically, does it make sense to promote a method which only offers 60% when there is a method -which is much cheaper too- that offers almost 100%?!

  • TLCTugger

    Circumcision alters sex dramatically. Foreskin feels REALLY good.

    Scars are sexy?

  • http://www.facebook.com/barefootintactivist Barefoot Intactivist

    Circumcision is genital mutilation. I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. Time to question who is funding (USA) these ridiculous mutilation campaigns and why. Circumcision has never been shown to have any real world benefits.

  • Owino Qane

    Functions of the Foreskin

    1.Erotic pleasure, especially via the ridged band and
    Meissner’s corpuscles

    2.Acts as a rolling bearing in intercourse and
    masturbation

    3.Prevents dyspareunia (painful intercourse)

    4.Stimulates partner’s genitalia, giving erotic
    pleasure

    5.Supplies skin to cover the shaft in erection and
    prevent tightness

    6.Stores pheromones and releases them on arousal

    7.Stores, releases
    and helps distribute natural lubricants (“smega” and pre-ejaculatory
    fluid)

    8.Makes the glans a visual signal of sexual arousal

    9.Provides a seal against the vaginal wall to
    contain semen.

    10.Prevents the glans becoming keratinised, and
    keeps it soft and moist

    11.Protects the thin-skinned glans against injury.

    NEW RESEARCH FINDINGS!!: CIRCUMCISION DOES NOT REDUCE HIV
    TRANSMISSION BY 60% – ITS A LIE, MORE CIRCUMCISED MEN CONTRACT HIV THAN
    UNCIRCUMCIZED, READ ON… WHERE CIRCUMCISION
    DOESN’T PREVENT HIV Have you heard that circumcision reduces HIV transmission?
    Here’s an accurate breakdown of exactly why circumcision does NOT prevent HIV.
    There’s currently a lot of hype surrounding circumcision and the transmission
    of HIV. The word on people’s lips is that “circumcision reduces HIV
    transmission by 60%.” The claim is based on the result of three major “studies”
    that were carried out in Africa, but there are a few confounding factors that
    bring the validity of these so-called “studies” into question. One of the
    greatest confounding factors in these studies is empirical evidence to the
    contrary; real world data from countries where circumcision is already a
    widespread practice and studies with contrary results. Countries in Africa
    Let’s begin with countries in Africa, where these “studies” would be relevant.
    According to demographic health surveys performed in other countries in Africa,
    HIV transmission was prevalent in circumcised men in at least 6 different
    countries. I go one by one, analyzing some of the commentary in these surveys,
    some of which seems to be revealing of the researchers’ bias. Cameroon In
    Cameroon, where 91% of the male population is circumcised, the ratio of
    circumcised men vs. intact men who contracted HIV was 4.1 vs. 1.1. (See p. 17) http://www.measuredhs.com/pubs/pdf/FR163/16chapitre16.pdf Ghana “…the vast majority of Ghanaian men (95 percent)
    are circumcised… There is little difference in the HIV prevalence by
    circumcision status…” (1.6 vs 1.4 See p. 13) http://www.measuredhs.com/pubs/pdf/FR152/13Chapter13.pdf Lesotho In Lesotho, 23% of the men are circumcised, and
    the ratio circumcised men vs. intact men who contracted HIV was 22.8 vs 15.2.
    “The relationship between male circumcision and HIV levels in Lesotho does not
    conform to the expected pattern of higher rates among uncircumcised men than
    circumcised men. The HIV rate is in fact substantially higher among circumcised
    men (23 percent) than among men who are not circumcised (15 percent). Moreover,
    the pattern of higher infection rates among circumcised men compared with
    uncircumcised men is virtually uniform across the various subgroups for which
    results are shown in thetable. This finding could be explained by the Lesotho
    custom to conduct male circumcision later in life, when the individuals have
    already been exposed to the risk of HIV infection. (Additional analysis is
    necessary to better understand the unexpected pattern in Table 12.9.)” (p. 13)
    What is disturbing here is that it seems researchers grope for a reason to
    dismiss these results because they are not what they are looking for; a
    positive result for circumcision. The above is an interesting defense of male
    circumcision, given the fact that the latest “studies,” if they can even be
    called that, observed HIV trasmission in men circumcised as adults. Then again,
    this demographic health survey was conducted in 2004, BEFORE the newer
    “studies” in 2006. None the less, the unproven assertion that “circumcision is
    only effective in reducing the risk of HIV when done in infancy” persists in
    some circles. http://www.measuredhs.com/pubs/pdf/FR171/12Chapter12.pdf Malawi In Malawi, 20% of the male population is circumcised.
    The ratio of circumcised vs. intact men who contracted HIV was 13.2 vs 9.5.
    “The relationship between HIV prevalence and circumcision status is not in the
    expected direction. In Malawi, circumcised men have a slightly higher HIV
    infection rate than men who were not circumcised (13 percent compared with 10
    percent). In Malawi, the majority of men are not circumcised (80
    percent)(…where one would expect HIV to be the most rampant… note the “expected
    direction.”) (p. 10) http://www.measuredhs.com/pubs/pdf/FR175/12Chapter12.pdf Rwanda According to a demographic health survey taken in
    2005, the ratio of circumcised vs. intact men who contracted HIV was 3.8 vs
    2.1. (See p. 10) http://www.measuredhs.com/pubs/pdf/FR183/15Chapter15.pdf Swaziland In a recent demographic health survey
    (2006-2007), the ratio of circumcised vs. intact men who contracted HIV was
    found to be 22 vs. 20. As Table 14.10 shows, the relationship between HIV
    prevalence and circumcision status is not in the expected direction.
    Circumcised men have a slightly higher HIV infection rate than men who are not
    circumcised (22 percent compared with 20 percent). (p. 256) http://www.measuredhs.com/pubs/pdf/FR202/FR202.pdf Here is that “expected direction” again. The majority of
    Swazi men are uncircumcised, and one would especially expect to see HIV
    prevalence here. HIV transmission was more prevalent in the circumcised men
    here, yet our (the US) government has decided to spend millions on a campaign
    to circumcise 80% of the men in Swaziland. http://joseph4gi.blogspot.com/2011/05/soka-uncobe-our-us-tax-dollars-at-work.html Other Countries Where HIV/Circumcision Rates Don’t
    Correlate Malaysia According to Malaysian AIDS Council vice-president Datuk
    Zaman Khan, more than 70% of the 87,710 HIV/AIDS sufferers in the country are
    Muslims. In Malaysia, most, if not all Muslim men are circumcised, whereas
    circumcision is uncommon in the non-Muslim community. 60% of the Malaysian
    population is Muslim, which means that HIV is spreading in the community where
    most men are circumcised at an even faster rate, than in the community where
    most men are intact. http://www.mmail.com.my/content/39272-72-percent-aidshiv-sufferers-malaysia-are-muslims-says-council The Philippines In the Philippines, the majority of the
    male population is circumcised, as it is seen as an important rite of passage.
    In the 2010 Global AIDS report released by UNAIDS in late November, the
    Philippines was one of seven nations in the world which reported over 25 percent
    in new HIV infections between 2001 and 2009, whereas other countries have
    either stabilized or shown significant declines in the rate of new infections.
    Among all countries in Asia, only the Philippines and Bangladesh are reporting
    increases in HIV cases, with others either stable or decreasing. http://globalnation.inquirer.net/news/breakingnews/view/20110102-312124/Philippines-HIVAIDS-problem-worries-UN Israel Despite circumcision being near-universal, it
    hasn’t stopped HIV transmission in Israel. http://www.haaretz.com/print-edition/opinion/failing-the-aids-test-1.249088 http://www.haaretz.com/print-edition/features/israeli-gays-shun-condoms-despite-worrying-rise-in-aids-1.249372 http://www.haaretz.com/news/has-the-aids-cocktail-worked-too-well-in-israel-1.258520 http://www.haaretz.com/print-edition/news/hiv-diagnoses-in-israel-climb-new-cases-among-gays-up-sharply-1.248651 The most obvious smoking gun: The United States of
    America Circumcision hasn’t stopped HIV in our own country. http://data.unaids.org/pub/Report/1998/19981125_global_epidemic_report_en.pdf And, it hasn’t stopped other STDs either. http://www.reuters.com/article/2009/01/13/us-infections-usa-idUSTRE50C5XV20090113?pageNumber=1&virtualBrandChannel=0 In America, the majority of the male population is
    circumcised, approximately 80%, while in most countries in Europe, circumcision
    is uncommon. Despite these facts, our country does poorly. http://www.advocatesforyouth.org/index.php?option=com_content&task=view&id=419&Itemid=177 In fact, AIDS rates in some US Cities rival hotspots in
    Africa. In some parts of the U.S., they’re actually higher than those in
    sub-Saharan Africa. According to a 2010 study published in the New England
    Journal of Medicine, rates of HIV among adults in Washington, D.C. exceed 1 in
    30; rates higher than those reported in Ethiopia, Nigeria or Rwanda. http://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMp1000069 The Washington D.C. district report on HIV and AIDS
    reported an increase of 22% from 2006 in 2009: “[Washington D.C.'s] rates are
    higher than West Africa… they’re on par with Uganda and some parts of Kenya.”
    Shannon L. Hader, HIV/AIDS Administration, Washington D.C., March 15, 2009 She
    once led the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s work in
    Zimbabwe.http://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-dyn/content/article/2009/03/14/AR2009031402176.html One would expect for there to be a lower transmission
    rates in the United States, and for HIV to be rampant in Europe; HIV transmission
    rates are in fact higher in the United States, where most men are circumcised,
    than in various countries in Europe, where most men are intact. It is telling
    that the HIV epidemic struck in our country in the 1980s, 90% of the male
    population was already circumcised. Somehow, we’re supposed to believe that
    what didn’t worked in our own country, or anywhere else, is going to start
    working miracles in Africa. Studies With Contrary Conclusions Picture Picture
    According to USAID, “there appears no clear pattern of association between male
    circumcision and HIV prevalence—in 8 of 18 countries with data, HIV prevalence
    is lower among circumcised men, while in the remaining 10 countries it is
    higher.” http://www.measuredhs.com/pubs/pdf/CR22/CR22.pdf “Conclusions: We find a protective effect of
    circumcision in only one of the eight countries for which there are
    nationally-representative HIV seroprevalence data. The results are important in
    considering the development of circumcision-focused interventions within AIDS
    prevention programs.” http://www.iasociety.org/Default.aspx?pageId=11&abstractId=2197431 Results: …No consistent relationship between male
    circumcision and HIV risk was observed in most countries. http://apha.confex.com/apha/134am/techprogram/paper_136814.htm One study which aimed at measuring male to female HIV
    transmission was ended early, because the results were not looking favorable.
    The Wawer study showed a 54% higher rate of male-to-female transmission in the
    group where the men had been circumcised. The figures were too small to show
    statistical significance, but there will be no larger scale study to find out
    if circumcising men increases the risk to women. Somehow that’s considered
    unethical, yet it’s considered ethical to promote male circumcision while not
    knowing if the risk to women is increased (by 54%?, 25%?, 80%? – who knows?) http://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736%2809%2960998-3/fulltext The latest study in Kenya finds no association between
    male circumcision and lowered HIV rates: ‘Using a population-based survey we
    examined the behaviors, beliefs, and HIV/HSV-2 serostatus of men and women in
    the traditionally non-circumcising community of Kisumu, Kenya prior to
    establishment of voluntary medical male circumcision services. A total of 749
    men and 906 women participated. Circumcision status was not associated with
    HIV/HSV-2 infection nor increased high risk sexual behaviors. In males,
    preference for being or becoming circumcised was associated with inconsistent
    condom use and increased lifetime number of sexual partners. Preference for
    circumcision was increased with understanding that circumcised men are less
    likely to become infected with HIV.’ Conclusion A few select studies show a
    prevalence of HIV transmission in uncircumcised men, but real world empirical
    data shows that circumcision hasn’t stopped HIV in countries where there is
    already a prevalence of the practice of circumcision, nevermind the United
    States. Yet, for whatever reason, leaders at the WHO continue to endorse it as
    HIV prevention policy and millions are being spent on so-called “mass
    circumcision campaigns,” even in countries where HIV transmission was shown to
    be prevalent among the circumcised. As if the waste of money weren’t bad enough,
    reports are showing that these “mass circumcision” campaigns are actually
    proving to be disastrous, as they are confusing African citizens, and many now
    believe to be fully protected by circumcision. http://joseph4gi.blogspot.com/2011/05/male-circumcision-and-hiv-in-africa.html Something must be done to alert our world leaders.
    Millions of precious funds are being used to promote a worthless surgical
    procedure that leaves men with permanently altered organs, and they are no
    better protected. The false security that the promotion of circumcision creates
    is actually helping to facilitate the spread of HIV. Funds are already scarce,
    and they could be better spent promoting cheaper, less invasive modes of
    prevention that have actually been proven to be conclusively effective, such as
    condoms and education. In light of the real-world evidence, promoting a
    worthless surgical procedure is an impertinent disservice in the fight against
    HIV/AIDS and governments need to be told to stop. Africans deserve better.

  • Owino Qane

  • ml66uk

    Zimbabwean men are *more* likely to have HIV if they’ve been circumcised:

    12.5% of intact Zimbabwean men have HIV
    14.6% of circumcised Zimbabwean men have HIV

    (figures from measure DHS)

    Other countries where circumcised men are *more* likely to be HIV+ include Cameroon, Ghana, Lesotho, Malawi, Rwanda, and Swaziland. There are at least nine African countries where men are more likely to be HIV+ if they’ve been circumcised, and yet they’re promoting male circumcision to prevent HIV. What will it take to stop this madness?

    Europeans don’t circumcise, South Americans don’t circumcise, Australians and New Zealanders used to circumcise but stopped, most North Americans don’t circumcise. Why should Africans circumcise?

  • Miracle River

    How many adult white men in the west are queuing up to have their penises mutilated? ZERO. Why do you smart people listen to the evil that Europeans and Americans are selling you? Have you learnt nothing from colonialism?

  • Keith

    There is nothing sexy about anorgasmia. It is what a ruined penis will get you sooner or later.