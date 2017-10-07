Male circumcision gone sexy

Petros Zivengwa Features Writer

It is arguably the only game in town these days, if the hype about male circumcision is anything to go by. It has involved Government, celebrities, media and money. Stars such as musician Jah Prayzah, Suluman Chimbetu, Albert Nyathi, Winky D, Fungisai Zvakavapano-Mashavave, among others, have been roped in to sell the concept while footballer Hardlife Zvirekwi also went under the knife recently.

They are keen to make the idea of going under the knife sexy.

“Circumcision, like any operation, is painful but the pain is bearable. I was circumcised on a Monday and on Thursday the same week I presented at my shows as usual,” says Jah Prayzah.

“I got circumcised because it is good for me by preventing sexually transmitted diseases and for my wife because it reduces her chances of contracting cervical cancer.”

Zvirekwi said: “Having been informed through the media and other celebrities like Winky D, male circumcision is a good thing to prevent cervical cancer and HIV.”

Government introduced VMMC as a way of reducing HIV and other sexually-transmitted diseases after evidence had demonstrated that circumcision reduced chances of men contracting HIV by 60 percent. Male circumcision has also been touted as a way to avoid spreading cervical cancer in women.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care, with support from partners such as Population Service International, is targeting to circumcise 1,3 million males aged 13 years and above by 2017.

The ministry says the target will be reached through setting up more sites offering voluntary circumcision services across the country, including the hard-to-reach areas. Head of the AIDS and Tuberculosis Unit in the Health Ministry Dr Owen Mugurungi thinks this target is achievable.

“We launched the programme in 2009 and less than 3 000 were circumcised. The following year less than 2 000 were circumcised, in 2011 around 30 000, the figure rose to over 69 000 in 2012 and last year over 100 000 were circumcised. People are beginning to realise the importance of circumcision and by 2017 we will make it.”

This year alone, the target is to circumcise 217 800 males.

He explained: “We will also intensify our efforts in raising awareness of the services so that we have more Zimbabweans appreciating the service because of the benefits that are there and thereby increase the number of males circumcised.

“We will also be rolling out the PrePex device which will provide an alternative choice for the men as they can choose either to get circumcised through the surgical procedure or through the device (PrePex), which is a non-surgical procedure.”

The combined effort from the Ministry of Health and Child Care and Population Services International Zimbabwe, an international NGO and other programmes targeting HIV and reproductive health, has managed to mobilise a great number of males to get circumcised. Bulawayo had the highest number of males who were circumcised with 18 percent compared to 5 percent in Midlands, Mashonaland Central, and Mashonaland West provinces.

It is not all smooth sailing though.

The number of circumcised men is still low at grassroots level in rural areas where people still fear to undergo male circumcision. Dr Mugurungi said the Ministry of Health and Child Care would increase the number of teams trained to provide VMMC in provinces with low percentages of circumcised males and in remote areas.

Director of male circumcision with PSI Dr Ngonidzashe Madidi said there were community health workers who provided more information about VMMC in the communities in the country to increase awareness.

“We have community health workers who provide information about VMMC around the country. We therefore appeal to people to get the information and, if they are married, to also discuss with their partners and make informed decisions together to get circumcised.”

Dr Mugurungi concedes the Ministry is facing challenges as many males still fear getting circumcised.

“Our challenges include the myths and misconceptions that exist which contribute to some men being sceptical about getting circumcised. Some of these myths include the issue about disposal of the foreskins, fear of damage to the male organ,” he said.

“We also face challenges of our outreach teams who at times cannot access the hard-to-reach areas due to bad terrain. We also have to continuously train more staff to replace those who would have left the service.”

The mysteries surrounding circumcision ranging from skin infection, mental stenosis, excessive bleeding, necrosis, among others, have seen many males distancing themselves from circumcision.

Reports have shown that men circumcised either as children or adults cause less intense sexual pleasure and orgasm than their uncircumcised counterparts. Some researches in the United States showed that the frequency of injury and disfigurement is much higher than doctors care to admit.

Complications associated with circumcision include accidental removal of part of the penis, removing too much skin, infection, mental stenosis, excessive bleeding leading to brain damage, necrosis of the penis, sepsis.

But the ministry says the problems are unintended. Dr Mugurungi the unintended consequences could be mitigated through pain killers and other primary interventions.