Makepekepe dump Ngezi

Chipo Sabeta in Mhondoro

Ngezi Platinum . . . .. . .0

CAPS United . . . . . . .(1)1

NGEZI Platinum Stars are out of the Chibuku Super Cup after losing at home to CAPS United in a first round soccer tie at Baobab in Mhondoro yesterday.

The Mhondoro side, who represented Zimbabwe in the CAF Confederations Cup this year, succumbed to a Moses Muchenje first-half penalty in the 29th minute.

Referee Ruzive Ruzive pointed to the spot after Phineas Bamusi was hacked down inside the box by Ngezi Platinum skipper Partson Jaure.

CAPS United, who were booted out in the first round of the same competition by Tsholotsho last year, progressed to the quarter-finals while other Premiership giants Dynamos, Highlanders and FC Platinum are out in the first round.

CAPS United assistant coach, Mark Mathe, admitted that they sweated for victory considering the pressure that Ngezi piled throughout the match.

“Firstly I want to acknowledge our players for such a great fight. Coming here we knew it was going to be a tough game considering that we were playing away from home.

“Besides that, Ngezi Platinum are a good side and we knew that they will make life difficult for us,” Mathe said.

“However, we had a game-plan and we managed to kill their wings which are always dangerous in attack. We managed to absorb the pressure from the onset. We were organised at the back and managed to get that (winning) goal.”

Mathe also heaped praises on Makepekepe players who have played three matches within two weeks.

“You know we are playing catch-up in the Premier League and it’s been a tough month so far in which we have played three matches inside 14 days. We were away to Hwange on Thursday and won 1-0. We played Dynamos and Bantu Rovers as well in a very short space of time.

“We must salute our players for achieving such positive results. We have been winning against tough teams and in difficult venues which makes everything beautiful for us,” he added.

Ngezi Platinum coach Tonderai Ndiraya bemoaned the chances they missed.

Kelvin Bulaji and Terrence Dzvukamanja were leading the frontline but the duo took turns to misfire in front of goal.

“It was a game of chances but we couldn’t put away our chances. We had more opportunities when it came to attacking and dominating but we failed to convert them.

“Unfortunately the result comes out this way no matter how much you might dominate the game,” Ndiraya said.

Ndiraya introduced more attacking options in the second half but to no avail.

Bulaji was replaced in the 57th minute for fresher legs when Clive Augusto was introduced. Midfielder Chakoroma found his way out to pave way for winger Donald Teguru.

Another midfielder Dominic Mukandi was also sacrificed in the 76th minute when Ndiraya introduced forward Michael Charamba.

With more attacking options for Ngezi, Prosper Chigumba, who was in goals for the Green Machine in the absence of injured Edmore Sibanda and Jorum Muchambo, was the busiest goalkeeper but he managed to pass the test as Ndiraya’s charges searched for an equaliser.

It was the opposite for CAPS United’s gaffer Lloyd Chitembwe who opted to congest his midfield when he introduced Cabby Kamhapa and Joel Ngodzo in the middle of the park after the breather.

Ndiraya said his side failed to defend in the manner he expected them to do. Ngezi were missing the services of regular players Keith Murera and Walter Mukanga who are both nursing injuries.

“The defence was hesitant in dealing with crosse.

We ended up conceding that penalty. It’s been difficult to beat CAPS United at home and away considering our previous record.

“We are hoping for a change of fortunes when we next face ZPC Kariba in the Premier League away from home,” Ndiraya said.