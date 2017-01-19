Make Bikita West seat present for President

Lloyd Gumbo in BIKITA—

Zanu-PF has a number of programmes lined up to enhance people’s livelihoods, and as such, the electorate should not be swayed to vote for opposition political parties as they have nothing to offer, Acting President Phelekezela Mphoko has said.

Addressing thousands of Zanu-PF supporters who braved the rains to attend a star rally at Gwindingwi Secondary School near Nyika Growth Point in Bikita West yesterday, the Acting President it was vital to bag the constituency.

The rally was meant to garner support for Zanu-PF candidate for the Bikita West parliamentary by-elections set for this Saturday, Cde Beauty Chabaya.

She will square off with Mr Kudakwashe Gopo of ZimPF, erstwhile MDC-T legislator and independent candidate, Mr Heya Shoko, NCA’s Mr Murdock Chivasa, Terrence Makumbo (Progressive Democrats of Zimbabwe) and another independent candidate, Mr Innocent Muzvimbiri.

“I do not have much to say but to relay a message from President Mugabe asking you to vote for this lady (Cde Chabaya),” said Acting President Mphoko.

“He is pleading with you and not forcing you. So, when we are asked by our seniors, we do exactly that. It will be disappointing if you vote for Mujuru and (Dzikamai) Mavhaire (ZimPF senior official) anovhaira nekutuka vakuru.

“Mavhaire ndiye akatanga kutuka vakuru. Those who were with us during the liberation struggle know that Mujuru akatuka baba VaMuzenda (Late Vice President). Then akazotuka VaNkomo (Dr Joshua) in Bulawayo.

“Surely, you can’t vote for someone without manners. Mujuru has nothing to offer. We worked with her for a long time, she was Vice President for more than 10 years, but she did nothing except being evil,” the Acting President said.

Acting President Mphoko said winning the by-election on Saturday would consolidate Zanu-PF leadership of the country.

He said it was therefore, important that the revolutionary party wins the election.

Earlier, Zanu-PF secretary for Youth Affairs, Cde Kudzanai Chipanga, had urged the electorate to vote for Cde Chabaya so that the win can be dedicated to President Mugabe as his 93rd birthday present next month when the party Youth League hosts the 21st February Movement celebrations in Matopos, Matabeleland South.

Acting President Mphoko said it was incumbent upon every Zanu-PF cadre to ensure Cde Chabaya wins.

“The most important message was said by ED (VP Mnangagwa) when he came here when he launched the campaign that we have to win 21st January elections.

“I am here also supporting what VP Mnangagwa said, adding that the President is asking you to vote for her (Cde Chabaya). If you can achieve that as Chipanga said, this will be a birthday present for President Mugabe.

“When we win the elections, we will do a number of things. Let’s win the election, then we will do a lot of things here. Let’s not embarrass our President.

“We have a number of programmes that we have lined up for you here. In other areas particularly in Matabeleland, in Bulawayo we have done a number of projects where we have given chicks, but we will come to other provinces,” said Acting President Mphoko.

“I have offered Cde Chabaya two incubators so that she can give to women in this constituency. They can get into groups of 10 per incubator.

“Also there are mines in this constituency, so people here should benefit. These mines should help the community. Do not fight them, but they should contribute to community development. Even biblically, we know people are expected to pay tithes while in mafia, there is protection fee.

“Therefore, these mines should emulate other mines that they uplift the communities where they operate. The other mines like the one in Mutoko that is into granite, helped the community a lot,” said Acting President Mphoko.

He pledged to address a number of challenges that people in the area raised saying Zanu-PF was in charge of Government, as such, they would do everything possible to help the people.