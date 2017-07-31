Makatuka back at CAPS

Sports Reporter

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe believes the return of defender Steve Makatuka, who yesterday completed his reunion with the club he helped win the championship last year, will plug some of the holes that have seen the Green Machine concede eight goals in their last four matches.

Makepekepe, who have lost three of their last four league matches, have been crippled by a shaky defence that shipped 16 goals in the group stages, have been forced to bring one of the key members of their championship-winning squad back into their fold.

On Saturday, Chitembwe was forced to field midfielder Devon Chaka in an unfamiliar role as a makeshift center-back after running out of options following an injury suffered by Justice Jangano.

The Green Machine scored two own goals, including one with the last kick of the game, in a chaotic ending to the game against Harare City at Rufaro to surrender a 2-1 lead and lose the match 2-3.

CAPS United have already lost centre-back Denis Dauda to Yadah Stars while the absence of left-back Ronald Pfumbidzai, who is set to join South African Premiership side Bloemfontein Celtic and the injury to skipper Hardlife Zvirekwi midway during the battle against Harare City, meant they ended the match with a makeshift back four.

The defeat on Saturday led to a painful soul-searching exercise at the Green Machine with players, coaches and management holding a no-holds barred dressing room meeting at Rufaro that went on until late into the night.

Club president Farai Jere and chief executive Cuthbert Chitima were forced into action and spent the best part of yesterday in Chitungwiza negotiating terms with Makatuka who eventually agreed to pen a one-and-half year deal.

Makatuka was one of the leaders at CAPS United last season but left the club at the beginning of the year after being lured by Joey Antipas to join South African side Amazulu where he struggled for game time and decided to return home.

His availability sparked interest, notably from Ngezi Platinum with coach Tonderai Ndiraya, whose club is now in pole position to win the championship, talking to the defender to try and entice him into his Mhondoro stable.

But Makatuka felt that his interests were better served at his old club where he feels he has a special relationship with the fans and former teammates.

“Steve is back where he belongs and it’s something positive for us given the coach was now having headaches with his defence and needed some leaders at the back,” said Jere.

“There was a lot of competition for Steve and that tells you he is a quality player but we won the battle to bring him home and we are excited with his commitment to come back to us.

“We spent the better part of today in Chitungwiza trying to make the deal happen and we are happy he has signed and he brings leadership to our defence, something that has been lacking of late.

“We have set high standards for ourselves and we want to maintain those standards and our fans deserve that and once we established we needed to strengthen our defence we did just that and we have brought someone who feels he belongs to our camp and that’s an advantage.”

CAPS United will also today register defender Godwin Goriati who has been doing well at Division One side Makwiro and Chitembwe believes Makatuka’s return is what the doctor ordered.

“He is a good defender and we have worked together before, which is a plus, and we are happy he decided to rejoin us at a time we needed some experience in our dressing room,” said Chitembwe.

“We have shown weaknesses in our defence in recent games and we had to act and Steve is a good inclusion and we have confidence he will strengthen us.

“Every team needs leaders and Steve is a natural leader and we are happy going forward.”