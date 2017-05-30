Makandiwa revival conference draws multitudes

Victoria Ruzvidzo Managing Editor

TENS of thousands 0f people converged at Harare City Sports Centre for a week-long Greater Life Revival conference hosted by United Family International Church Founder Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa where many were delivered from afflictions ranging from diseases, poverty and other infirmities that had bound them for years.

Foreign visitors from the United Kingdom, United States of America, China, Australia, Japan, Dubai, Angola, Ghana, South Africa, Zambia, Botswana and many others were part of the people who came for the meeting that took place from June 22 to 28. Makeshift facilities had to be put up as overflow tents could not contain the huge numbers.

For seven days, the UFIC gathering was a hive of activity as people from all walks of life thronged the venue to have their lives transformed. Many who attended said the revelational word and the ministration by Prophet Makandiwa had given them hope.

The man of God said people were sick or suffering from various afflictions because they were bound by limiting demons as had been the case with Legion in the Bible who was possessed by demons and stayed at a graveyard until he was delivered by Jesus (Mark 5:2)

“You should never find peace in the graveyard. Greater Life is authority over wrong and sinful desires,” he said.

Many could not engage in viable enterprises to contribute towards national development or enjoy life with their families because they were hamstrung by evil spirits, he said.

“Coming to God is the best thing that any creature can do. You must then not be punished or tortured (by demons) for that. When one comes to God goodness and mercy has to follow them. When the word of God is spoken it comes fast and quick and when it hits you its impact is very powerful and very amazing,” he said, as he explained the deliverance process.

Queues formed everyday as people lined up to give testimonies of what God had done for them through Prophet Makandiwa. Both adults and children alike said they had been freed from evil forces and felt differently and more hopeful about life.

“We have dealt with thousands and even millions of demons here that have been tormenting people. People should be free to enjoy their God-given lives. This anointing has never been availed before,” he said, emphasising that God was ready to deliver those that were tired of a life of mediocrity and were willing to receive their deliverance.

Prophet Makandiwa also took time to pray for thousands of children and spoke words into their lives for them to have a bright future as parents and leaders of tomorrow.

From the conference, Prophet Makandiwa is heading straight to Beitbridge where he will minister from this Thursday to Sunday at the invitation of Believers Kingdom Light Ministries led by Pastor Savious Mleya.

Pastor Mleya who is his spiritual son, will be officially opening his new church building in the town, a 5 000-seater auditorium.

Prophet Makandiwa’s spokesperson Pastor Prime Kufa confirmed that his boss will indeed be visiting the town this week. “Yes, I can confirm that the Prophet will be in Beitbridge this week from the 1st to the 4th of June and we believe that the town will never be the same after the visit of the man of God. The people should brace themselves for amazing dimensions of the Prophetic ministry, powerful revelations of the word of God and also deliverance from various afflictions and diseases”, he said

“It is all-systems-go in the busy border town as church goers will have a chance to see Prophet Makandiwa live for the first time in the town.”

When contacted for comment Pastor Mleya was elated about the visit.

“We are honoured to have a man of the magnitude of Prophet Makandiwa coming to Beitbridge and we encourage people to come early for the services as we expect the event to be oversubscribed, seeing the number of South Africans who have made enquiries so far.”

Pastor Kufa said the visit to the border town was quite significant as the man of God was rarely away from Harare.

“Given his profile, the hype in the town is justified as most people from the town have never had the chance to see the man live and the coming event presents them with that chance.

Prophet Makandiwa is extremely popular in South Africa and a good number of South Africans are expected to cross into Zimbabwe, especially from the neighbouring town of Musina, giving Beitbridge’s hospitality industry a chance for brisk business,” he said.