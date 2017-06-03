Makandiwa descends on Beitbridge

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

Beitbridge has become a hive of activity following the visit by United Family International Church (UFIC) founder Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa, who is on a three-day tour of the town.

Prophet Makandiwa is here at the invitation of Pastor Savoius Muleya, the founder of the Believers Kingdom Light Ministries (BKLM). By end of day yesterday, the increase in vehicular traffic was noticeable in Beitbridge, as people from different parts of the country descended on the usually sleepy town for Prophet Makandiwa’s events.

During the tour, which started on Thursday night, the prophet is expected to officially open the BKLM building and hold several business and leadership seminars in the town. Prophet Makandiwa is in the border town for the first time on church business since the formation of UFIC.

UFIC spokesperson Pastor Prime Kufa said they had lined up a lot of activities in Beitbridge. “The town has waited for a long time for the ministration of the Man of God,” he said. “We believe this town will never be the same again after witnessing and partaking of the grace upon Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa.

“The level of expectation is high, as people know what to expect every time the prophet ministers. “The usual miracles, signs and wonders that characterise his ministry and obviously the highest level of prophetic ministry will be witnessed.” Pastor Kufa said BKLM will also host leadership seminars today for its church leaders, where Prophet Makandiwa will be the guest speaker.

He said in addition, they will have another business seminar in the evening, also conducted by Prophet Ma- kandiwa. “This is a one-off, as the prophet is in Beitbridge at the invitation of Pastor Savoius Muleya, who is his spiritual son, and the main event is the official opening of BKLM Church on Sunday morning,” said Pastor Kufa.

Prophet Makandiwa is renowned for his life changing teachings that are deep-rooted in the Bible.