Maid forces self on boss’ son (14)

Margaret Matibiri Herald Reporter—

A 20-year-old Harare housemaid allegedly forced her employee’s son (14) to have sexual intercourse with her after threatening to report him to the police for raping her and threatening his family’s life.

Gladys Chukura allegedly told the 14-year-old boy that she wanted to teach him how to have sex and when he refused, she threatened to burn his mother and mutilate his six-month-old sister if he refused.

Chukura appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Rumbidzai Mugwagwa facing charges of aggravated indecent assault.

She was remanded in custody to January 30 and advised to make a bail application at the High Court.

Prosecuting, Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa alleged that on December 21 at around 9pm, Chukura went into the complainant’s bedroom and told him that she wanted to teach him how to have sex.

It is alleged that Chukura advanced at the teenager and started kissing him.

It is the State’s case that the complainant told Chukura that he was not interested in having sex with her and ordered her to stop kissing him.

The court heard that Chukura verbally threatened the complainant that she would burn her mother who was her employer, mutilate his six-month-old sister and report him to the police that he had raped her.

It is alleged that the complainant got frightened and opted to give in to her demands resulting in Chukura having sexual intercourse with him without his consent.

It is the State’s case that the complainant finally got the courage to tell Chukura to stop and she stopped.

The complainant did not reveal the matter to anyone.

The matter came to light on January 11 when the complainant’s mother was informed by one of her neighbours that Chukura and the complainant act weird when they are together, the court heard.

The court heard that the complainant was interviewed by his mother and told her what happened.