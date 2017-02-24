‘Magaya needs psychological help’

February 24, 2017 Sport

Noel Munzabwa in SWAZILAND

AS the Lazarus Magaya storm hit the public domain on Wednesday, the former Masvingo United coach was forced to skip class in shame at the ongoing CAF A course in Harare.One of the course’s instructors, Nelson Matongorere, warned the participants against sabotaging each other.

Magaya has been working here for the past eight months in which he has coached three teams and Malanti Chiefs co-director, Victor Rodriguez, appealed for psychological assistance to help the troubled coach.

“Lomuntfu akaphilanga kahle la enhloko udzinga lusito (Magaya needs psychological assistance), the earlier the better,” said Rodriguez.

“This is the same stance he pulled on us more than a year, pleading with me to hire him. It’s not amazing at all that he has struck again.

“I have the chats to prove that. We brought him into the country, he trained our team and after we had agreed on a figure he disappeared, changed numbers and at that time he was in touch with Green Mamba and (Manzini) Wanderers officials.

“To me this is a clear sign of a man with a psychological problem who needs help, the sooner the better before it causes further hatred with other coaches.”

Two of the alleged victims to Magaya’s unethical shenanigans, Hebert Maruwa and Julius Chakupewa, said they had long forgiven him.
Pin It

Related Posts

  • Madzibaba Chokurongerwa

    I thought it was the other Magaya who is notorious for faking miracles.

  • Mwana wa Magaya

    munojekesa kuti magaya upi pamaheadlines coz ndatotenga paper ndichiti pamwe ndi papa wangu!

  • ThaDoggPound

    Poor reporting. A brief background to the story would have been helpful even if you feel the story has been trending on your site. I, for one have no idea who the hell this Magaya is and what he has done to warrant requiring psychological assistance.

  • Dunderhead

    Noel, I suggest you go slow on skokiaan or whatever you are taking. I can hardly comprehend your article.

  • Tiriparwendo

    Reporter, were u not suppsoed to give us a background to bring us up to speed with your story. Am not any wiser after reading this. What is the storm about?

  • sox

    Headline meant to move sales volumes, not news