‘Magaya needs psychological help’

Noel Munzabwa in SWAZILAND

AS the Lazarus Magaya storm hit the public domain on Wednesday, the former Masvingo United coach was forced to skip class in shame at the ongoing CAF A course in Harare.One of the course’s instructors, Nelson Matongorere, warned the participants against sabotaging each other.

Magaya has been working here for the past eight months in which he has coached three teams and Malanti Chiefs co-director, Victor Rodriguez, appealed for psychological assistance to help the troubled coach.

“Lomuntfu akaphilanga kahle la enhloko udzinga lusito (Magaya needs psychological assistance), the earlier the better,” said Rodriguez.

“This is the same stance he pulled on us more than a year, pleading with me to hire him. It’s not amazing at all that he has struck again.

“I have the chats to prove that. We brought him into the country, he trained our team and after we had agreed on a figure he disappeared, changed numbers and at that time he was in touch with Green Mamba and (Manzini) Wanderers officials.

“To me this is a clear sign of a man with a psychological problem who needs help, the sooner the better before it causes further hatred with other coaches.”

Two of the alleged victims to Magaya’s unethical shenanigans, Hebert Maruwa and Julius Chakupewa, said they had long forgiven him.