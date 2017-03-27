Magaya gives back to Chitungwiza

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

At least 1 000 pupils in Chitungwiza and surrounding areas got a lifetime shot in the arm at the weekend after Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries founder Prophet Walter Magaya pledged to pay their school fees as part of his philanthropic gesture to assist needy people.Over 500 elderly people in the dormitory town also received food hampers during a crusade as the preacher reconnected with Chitungwiza where he grew up.

Prophet Magaya held a three-day crusade which started last Thursday dubbed “Back To Roots”.

The crusade gave him an opportunity to reunite with his old folk.

Prophet Magaya started his church in Chitungwiza six years ago.

The crusade registered a bumper crowd.

As part of his efforts to plough back into the area in which he grew up, Prophet Magaya invited disadvantaged pupils during his crusade on Saturday and announced that he would pay their school fees. The crusade was attended by headmasters and children’s guardians and parents.

More than 1 000 registered their names.

Prophet Magaya said he felt duty bound to contribute in some way.

“This is where I came from. It is where I grew up. I have decided to come back where it all started and reconnect with my peers. It is the place where I used to toil like any other person.

“What I have done is to come back to where it all started, bless them. It is not the first time that I have blessed people but it is only that this time we have done it in public,” said Prophet Magaya.

Elderly people above 70 years were given food hampers which included produce from his farm.

“The secret is I am looking for their prayers. I am looking for them to bless my farm for me to produce more.

“It always works. If you give people, they pray for you and it will always expand. It is not about them being poor but it is about them receiving and blessing me,” said Prophet Magaya.