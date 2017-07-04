Magaya brings business to a halt

Herald Reporter

Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries leader Prophet Walter Magaya brought business to a standstill in Harare when he led a clean up campaign in the Central Business District on Saturday.

Clad in a white dust coat, Prophet Magaya exchanged his Bible for the broom.

Shoppers and vendors scrambled to have a glimpse of the acclaimed prophet.

Some roads in the CBD temporarily became impassable as his procession passed through and the crowds drew nearer.

The church members cleaned up Market Square, Copacabana and Charge Office termini.

There was pandemonium when Prophet Magaya later moved around, giving elderly people and the visually impaired money for income generating projects.

Prophet Magaya said as PHD they felt duty bound to play a role in ensuring that the city was clean.

“We want to make a culture of cleanliness,” he said. “We are working together with the City of Harare to have a better city.”

Prophet Magaya has embarked on a number of social responsibility programmes, including hosting the soccer national team, the Warriors, at his Waterfalls hotel when they were in camp for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Liberia early last month.